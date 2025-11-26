Clip introduces Clip Pin Pad, its first fixed terminal for counter sales and self-service units for high-volume businesses

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clip, Mexico's leading digital commerce platform, announced the launch of Clip Pin Pad, a new fixed terminal designed for counter sales for medium and large companies that already have their own point-of-sale (POS) system.

This launch is part of Clip Empresas, a segment dedicated to medium and large businesses, where Clip offers consulting services, specialized support, and solutions for businesses with high transaction volumes, such as retail chains, supermarkets, convenience stores, gas stations, coffee shops, restaurants, fast food establishments, among others.

Clip, a Mexican brand for Mexican businesses, maintains close ties with its users by developing specific solutions for each of their needs. With this launch, Clip enters the enterprise segment with a fixed terminal that adapts to the customer's POS, aligned with their internal operations and processes.

Clip Pin Pad connects directly to the business's point-of-sale (POS) system through API integration, allowing card payments to be processed without leaving the business's operational flow. This connection eliminates the need to enter amounts manually, reducing the possibility of data entry errors and discrepancies in cash reconciliation.

This allows businesses to keep their current tools, such as the point of sale (POS), while taking advantage of the benefits of Clip: immediate payment 7 days a week, acceptance of all digital payment methods on a single terminal, integration with the point of sale, and personalized customer service 24/7 on more than 8 channels ( no matter if it's a weekend or holiday).

Advantages that make a difference:

Direct integration with your POS system: with Clip's new Point of Sale API, you can automate the payment flow, eliminate manual errors, and increase operational efficiency in every transaction.

with Clip's new Point of Sale API, you can automate the payment flow, eliminate manual errors, and increase operational efficiency in every transaction. Designed for the counter and self-service units: perfect for businesses that need speed, stability, and uninterrupted operation.

perfect for businesses that need speed, stability, and uninterrupted operation. Accepts any card: chip, magnetic stripe, and contactless.

chip, magnetic stripe, and contactless. Ethernet or WiFi connection: fast, stable, and secure.

"Our experience and close relationship with our customers inspired us to develop a comprehensive solution that allows us to provide companies with tailored support, structure, and strategies to help them grow even more. Clip Pin Pad is part of our strategy to support medium and large companies with solutions that meet their specific needs and become part of their business payment infrastructure, taking our technology and service to the next level," said Fernando Gómez Rayón, Head of Payments and Go to Market at Clip.

Therefore, Clip continues to strengthen its position as the leading digital commerce platform in Mexico, providing businesses of all sizes, from all industries and anywhere in the country, with solutions that meet their specific needs to offer the best service and experience to their customers.

Clip Pin Pad will be available starting November 24, 2025, exclusively through Clip Empresas.

Hazlo fácil, hazlo Clip.

About Clip

Clip is the leading commerce and digital payments platform that is empowering businesses in Mexico to interact and transact with its consumers more effectively through innovative technologies, best-in-class customer service, and the ability to accept all payment methods digitally. For more information visit www.payclip.com or www.clip.mx

Social Media:

Facebook

Instagram

TikTok

LinkedIn

YouTube

Podcast

PR Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Payclip