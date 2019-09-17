Clip on Mini Cooling Fan Designed to Change the Lives of Sweaty People Forever

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The life-changing Mighty Sport Fan by ODii just launched on Kickstarter. The Mighty Sport Fan is an innovative, high quality, rechargeable and portable mini fan designed to keep users cool in the hot, sweaty, pungent and uncomfortable situations. The Mighty Sport fan has been strategically designed for personal wear to effectively reduce sweat and subsequently the odor and embarrassment that follows a sweaty situation.

Mighty Sport Fan: The Might Sport Fan is an innovative, high-quality, rechargeable, portable mini fan designed to keep you cool in the most hot, sweaty, smelly and uncomfortable situations. As an added bonus, the Mighty Sport Fan doubles as a convenient power bank with 2250 mAh that holds plenty of charge for your smart phone.

The fan clips to either the front or back waistband of clothing, blowing cool air up the back or chest. The fan can also be flipped upside down, pointed toward the groin area to blow cool air below the waist, front or back. If feeling overheated and in need of some cool air on the face, the Mighty Sport Fan can be attached to the adjustable lanyard and placed conveniently and comfortably around the neck. The Mighty Sport Fan provides excellent value and includes a 3-speed fan, holster with clip, lanyard, USB cable and rechargeable lithium battery (3.7V/8.3Wh). A full charge will last for two to six hours depending on the desired speed setting, ultimately providing the perfect cool breeze for any situation. Weighing only a minuscule six ounces, once attached to the body, the wearer won't even notice it's there. As an added bonus, the Mighty Sport Fan doubles as a convenient power bank with 2250 mAh, with plenty of charge for a smartphone.

The creators of the Mighty Sport Fan are a team of entrepreneurs who have successfully created and launched multiple household products for distribution in North America since 2016. Their products can be found in multiple retail giant locations including Walmart, Canadian Tire and Bed, Bath & Beyond.

Mighty Sport Fan

