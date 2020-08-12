ClipperCreek Expands Dual Charging Station Line

AUBURN, Calif., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ClipperCreek, a leading manufacturer of residential and commercial electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE), just announced a 40 Amp dual electric vehicle (EV) charging station, available with either hardwired or plug-in options. The HCS-D50 is a 40 Amp level 2 station, installed onto a single dedicated 50A circuit, and can charge two vehicles simultaneously. The HCS-D50 automatically splits power between two vehicles based on the vehicles' requests for power, with up to 20 Amps of electricity each when both are charging and up to 40 Amps when one vehicle is charging. The HCS-D50 comes with ClipperCreek's best value features including 25 foot charging cables, a rugged, fully sealed NEMA 4 enclosure and ClipperCreek's best in class 3-year warranty and outstanding customer support. The HCS-D50 starts at $1,479 from ClipperCreek.

The HCS-D50 comes ready for wall mount installation and easily replaces an existing HCS-40P or HCS-50, allowing customers to avoid costly service upgrades and making it the perfect addition to ClipperCreek's Trade-UP! program." The Trade-UP! program allows prior ClipperCreek station owners to swap out their original stations with a dual charging station at a significant discount. The HCS-D50 automatically splits power between two vehicles based on the vehicles' requests for power, with up to 20 Amps of electricity each when both are charging and up to 40 Amps when one vehicle is charging. The HCS-D50 comes with ClipperCreek's best value features including 25 foot charging cables, a rugged, fully sealed NEMA 4 enclosure and ClipperCreek's best in class 3-year warranty and outstanding customer support.

"We launched the 32 Amp dual station several months ago and immediately began getting requests for a 40 Amp dual station," said Amanda Lance, Inside Sales Manager for ClipperCreek. "The HCS-D50 comes ready for wall mount installation and easily replaces an existing HCS-40P or HCS-50, allowing customers to avoid costly service upgrades and making it the perfect addition to ClipperCreek's Trade-UP! program." The Trade-UP! program allows prior ClipperCreek station owners to swap out their original stations with a dual charging station at a significant discount. The TradeUP! program is also available to commercial customers. More information can be found at: www.clippercreek.com/trade-up

"The HCS-D50 is an outstanding value for our residential and commercial customers. We often hear about customers who got by with Level 1 charging with their first plug-in electric vehicle, but now have two or three EVs and the dual station is perfect in that situation," said Jason France, owner and founder of ClipperCreek. "Commercial customers are looking to add more charging spots without increasing costs to upgrade electrical infrastructure. Because these stations are installed on a 50 AMP circuit and split power, they are very economical to businesses who want to offer more charging to their customers and employees."

Features of the HCS-D50 dual charging station include:

9.6kW of power to charge two electric vehicles quickly

40 Amp output station that installs onto a single dedicated 50A circuit

Hardwired or plug-in options available (NEMA 6-50 or NEMA 14-50 plug)

Charges two vehicles simultaneously, automatically splitting power with up to 20 Amps of electricity each when both are charging and up to 40 Amps when one vehicle is charging

Fully sealed, weatherproof NEMA 4 station enclosure for indoor or outdoor installation

Operating temperatures: -22°F to 122°F (-30°C to 50°C)

Integrated cable wrap making storing the cables simple and convenient

Includes two 25 foot charging cables for installation flexibility and superior vehicle reach

Includes two SAE-J1772 universal connectors, suitable for charging any electric vehicle in the US

Connectors accommodate a specially sized padlock for security (padlocks included)

Two SAE-J1772 connector holsters included

3-year warranty and support from the outstanding ClipperCreek customer service team

Optional Cable Cradle offered for flexible cable management for just $19

No assembly required

Made in America

Stations eligible for Trade-UP! include:

HCS-40

HCS-40R

HCS-40P

HCS-40PR

HCS-50

HCS-50P

The HCS-D50 is available for purchase immediately at ClipperCreek.com or by calling the ClipperCreek customer service center 877-694-4194. For more information about the Trade-UP! Program, including full terms and conditions please visit clippercreek.com/trade-up.

The ClipperCreek HCS-D50 Dual charging station qualifies for several popular rebate and incentive programs including Sacramento Municipal Utility District's (SMUD) Drive Electric and Save program, SRP Workplace Charging Rebate, Los Angeles Department of Water & Power (LADWP) Charge Up LA! program, and the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District Charge Up! program. For additional incentives in other areas please visit: https://www.clippercreek.com/evse-rebates-and-tax-credits-by-state/.

About ClipperCreek: Founded in 2006 by Jason France, ClipperCreek is a worldwide leader in Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE), and globally recognized for setting new standards in product design and performance. The company offers a wide range of products designed to be the safest, most reliable, and grid-ready EV charging stations on the market. ClipperCreek advances the plug-in vehicle market and broadens the acceptance of the most exciting vehicle revolution in a century. The industry pioneers at ClipperCreek build more than 26 years of real world EV charging expertise into every EVSE they manufacture. All ClipperCreek products are Made in America. For more information, dial (877) 694-4194 or visit www.clippercreek.com. Connect with ClipperCreek on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Suzanne Guinn

530-537-2563

[email protected]

