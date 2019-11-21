ClipperCreek Expands Trade-UP! Program with Launch of New Plug-in Dual Charging Stations

AUBURN, Calif., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ClipperCreek, a leading manufacturer of residential and commercial electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE), just announced a new plug-in dual electric vehicle (EV) charging station, the HCS-D40P. The HCS-D40P is a 32 Amp, level 2 plug-in station, installs onto a single dedicated 40A circuit, and can charge two vehicles simultaneously. The HCS-D40P is offered with a NEMA 6-50 or 14-50 plug and automatically splits power between two vehicles based on the vehicles' requests for power, with up to 16 Amps of electricity each when both are charging and up to 32 Amps when one vehicle is charging. The HCS-D40P comes with ClipperCreek's best value features including 25 foot charging cables, a rugged, fully sealed NEMA 4 enclosure and ClipperCreek's best in class 3-year warranty and outstanding customer support. The HCS-D40P is available for $1,369 from ClipperCreek.

The HCS-D40P comes ready for wall mount installation and is easily swapped out with the original HCS-40P or HCS-50P making them perfect additions to the Trade-UP! program. "The HCS-D40P is a great value and an exciting product offering. Many of our residential customers who originally bought a plug-in HCS station for home charging now have a second or even third EV. The HCS-D40P allows them to charge two vehicles at the same time without electrical infrastructure upgrades. The Trade-UP! lets them swap out their original station for a dual station at a significant savings, and use the same outlet. We think this is a great solution and provides excellent value for many customers," said Amanda Lance, ClipperCreek Inside Sales Manager."

"The Trade-UP! program was introduced in May and has been very popular. We've now expanded the program to buy back HCS-50P units and added the new plug-in HCS-D40P to the list of dual stations that qualify as well," said Lance. "For a limited time, consumers who purchase any dual charging station (hardwired, ruggedized, or plug-in) can sell their functioning used HCS-40, HCS-40P or HCS-50P back to ClipperCreek for $250." Complete terms and conditions can be found at www.clippercreek.com/trade-up.

"We listen to our customers," remarked Jason France, President and Founder of ClipperCreek. "We develop products that reflect our commitment to advancing electric vehicles and bring the greatest value to our customers. This is an affordable solution to accommodate multiple electric vehicles, which many households and businesses now need."

Features of the HCS dual charging station include:

7.7kW of power to charge two electric vehicles quickly

32 Amp hardwired station that installs onto a single dedicated 40A circuit

Hardwired or plug-in available (NEMA 6-50 or NEMA 14-50 plug)

Charges two vehicles simultaneously, automatically splitting power with up to 16 Amps of electricity each when both are charging and up to 32 Amps when one vehicle is charging

Fully sealed, weatherproof NEMA 4 station enclosure for indoor or outdoor installation

Operating temperatures: -22°F to 122°F (-30°C to 50°C)

Integrated cable wrap making storing the cables simple and convenient

Optional Cable Cradle offered for flexible cable management for just $19

Two 25 foot charging cables for installation flexibility and superior vehicle reach

Two SAE-J1772 universal connectors, suitable for charging any electric vehicle in the US

Connectors accommodate a specially sized padlock for security (padlocks included)

Two SAE-J1772 connector holsters included

3-year warranty and support from the outstanding ClipperCreek customer service team

No assembly required

Made in America

Stations eligible for Trade-UP! include:

HCS-40

HCS-40R

HCS-40P

HCS-50P

The HCS-D40P is available for purchase immediately at https://www.clippercreek.com or by calling the ClipperCreek customer service center 877-694-4194. For a limited time, the new dual station is offered with free shipping. For more information about the Trade-UP! program, including full terms and conditions please visit clippercreek.com/trade-up.

The ClipperCreek HCS-D40 Dual charging station qualifies for several popular rebate and incentive programs including Sacramento Municipal Utility District's (SMUD) Drive Electric and Save program, SRP Workplace Charging Rebate, Los Angeles Department of Water & Power (LADWP) Charge Up LA! program, and the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District Charge Up! program. For additional incentives in other areas please visit: https://www.clippercreek.com/evse-rebates-and-tax-credits-by-state/.

About ClipperCreek: Founded in 2006 by Jason France, ClipperCreek is a worldwide leader in Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE), and globally recognized for setting new standards in product design and performance. The company offers a wide range of products designed to be the safest, most reliable, and grid-ready EV charging stations on the market. ClipperCreek advances the plug-in vehicle market and broadens the acceptance of the most exciting vehicle revolution in a century. All ClipperCreek products are Made in America. For more information, dial (877) 694-4194 or visit www.clippercreek.com.

