ClipperCreek Extends Warranty on AmazingE EV Charging Stations

AUBURN, Calif., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ClipperCreek announced today that it has retroactively extended the warranty on its AmazingE brand of residential electric vehicle charging stations to three years. The AmazingE is a Level 2, 240 Volt, 16 Amp, 3.8kW home charging station for plug-in vehicles. "This product is in line with ClipperCreek's durability and quality standards and the warranty should reflect that," said Jason France, President and Founder of ClipperCreek, Inc.

"The AmazingE is powered by ClipperCreek," added France. "We designed it specifically for portable and home use. It uses ClipperCreek technology and is sold and supported by ClipperCreek. It is a gold standard for home charging stations and a three year warranty aligns better with vehicle lease terms, so it made sense to extend this benefit."

The AmazingE will now be covered for three years from the date of purchase regardless of whether it was purchased before or after this announcement.

"We stand behind our product regardless of who installs it," said Amanda Lance, Inside Sales Manager for ClipperCreek and AmazingE. "Our charging stations are made to be simple to use and easy to install. It is the most affordable safety certified charging station on the market. The fact that it is UL Listed and comes with a no strings attached ClipperCreek three year warranty makes the value even greater for our customers."

Features of AmazingE:

MSRP $279 . Currently on limited time sale for $219 .

. Currently on limited time sale for . 16 Amps (3.8kW) of power for quick charging

20 feet of cable reach from the plug for installation flexibility

NEMA 14-30 plug connected (common dryer plug in North America )

) Nationally Recognized Test Laboratory Independently Safety Certified (UL Listed)

Portable

Three year warranty

US based customer service and warranty support provided by ClipperCreek, Inc.

Made in USA

Three free reusable bags included

NEMA 4 enclosure for indoor or outdoor installations

Lockable SAE-J1772 connector for universal compatibility with all electric vehicles

Optional wall mount connector holster & cable wrap

AmazingE is available for purchase by calling 877-694-4194 or online at amazing-e.com.

About ClipperCreek: Founded in 2006 by Jason France, ClipperCreek is a worldwide leader in Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE). The company offers a wide range of products designed to be the safest, most innovative, and grid-ready EV charging stations on the market. ClipperCreek advances the plug-in vehicle market and broadens the acceptance of the most exciting vehicle revolution in a century. The industry pioneers at ClipperCreek build more than 25 years of real world EV charging expertise into every EVSE they manufacture. All ClipperCreek products are Made in America. For more information, please visit https://www.clippercreek.com.

Media Requests: Suzanne Guinn 530-887-1674 217197@email4pr.com

Sales: 877-694-4194

https://www.clippercreek.com/ClipperCreek Extends Warranty on AmazingE EV Charging Stations

