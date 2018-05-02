ClipperCreek Now Offering Factory-Certified Pre-Owned EV Charging Stations

AUBURN, Calif., May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ClipperCreek, Inc., the gold standard in EVSE quality, reliability and support, has launched the sales of factory-certified, pre-owned HCS and LCS series charging stations. The electric vehicle charging stations are factory tested and certified by ClipperCreek and come with a one-year warranty. Pricing starts at just $300.

A factory-certified, pre-owned LCS EV charging station from ClipperCreek plugging in to a Chevy Volt. Factory-certified, pre-owned LCS charging stations, in power levels from 16-24 Amps, can now be purchased for just $300 directly from ClipperCreek. HCS stations, in power levels from 24-64 Amps, can be purchased for just $400. Factory-certified, pre-owned ClipperCreek electric vehicle charging stations are now available at discounts up to 59% of new, directly from ClipperCreek. They are inspected and tested to ensure 'like new' functionality, come with a one-year warranty, and are UL/ETL listed.

Pre-owned LCS charging stations are $300, a savings of up to 42% off the price of a new LCS. HCS models are available for $400, a savings of up to 59%.

Factory-certified pre-owned products have been inspected and fully tested to ensure 'Like New' functionality. The products may have visible cosmetic imperfections. The products will be packaged in ClipperCreek packaging, and will come with an installation manual and a new connector holster, as new products do.

"We have had an increasing number of customers asking for a pre-owned charging station option, and quickly realized re-certifying slightly used HCS and LCS products would offer great value to our customers, and also aligns with our own environmental impact and sustainability goals," said Jason France, President and Founder of ClipperCreek.

Amanda Lance, ClipperCreek's Inside Sales Manger, said, "We are happy to offer this option to our customers.The ClipperCreek team developed stringent guidelines as to what products are considered for factory certification, and a process to ensure that all parts that can no longer be utilized are recycled in an environmentally-friendly manner. I believe our customers will be completely satisfied with their factory certified pre-owned EVSE purchase and we back the products with a one year warranty."

Features of the HCS and LCS stations, including power capabilites, will vary depending on model; all factory-certified, pre-owned ClipperCreek HCS and LCS stations feature the following:

One-year warranty

Wall mount SAE-J1772 TM connector holster included

connector holster included Integrated cable wrap making storing the cable simple and convenient

Rugged, fully sealed NEMA 4 station enclosure for installation indoors or outdoors

Support from ClipperCreek's outstanding customer service team

No assembly required

Made in America

UL and/or ETL listed, electrical safety certification

Because availability of power levels and connection types (hardwired, various plug-in configurations) will vary, customers are asked to order by phone or email at 877-694-4194 or orders@clippercreek.net. ClipperCreek can be reached weekdays from 8 am - 5 pm Pacific Time.

The factory-certified, pre-owned ClipperCreek charging stations are available for purchase by calling the ClipperCreek customer service center at 877-694-4194. More information can be found online at https://store.clippercreek.com/used.

About ClipperCreek: Founded in 2006 by Jason France, ClipperCreek is a worldwide leader in Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE). The company offers a wide range of products which are the most popular, safest, economical, reliable, and customer focused EV charging stations on the market. ClipperCreek's commitment to the electric vehicle industry drives us to continuously bring the greatest value to our customers. The industry pioneers at ClipperCreek build more than 24 years of real world EV charging expertise into every EVSE they manufacture. All ClipperCreek products are Reliable, Powerful, and Made in America. For more information, please visit https://www.clippercreek.com.

Media Requests: Suzanne Guinn 530-887-1674

Sales: 877-694-4194

www.clippercreek.com

