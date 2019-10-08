Clips Garage Launches With A Brilliant Video Ad, And The Internet Went Crazy

Clips Garage is a dynamic media content library offering assets for any business owner in need of powering their social media or advertising efforts. Unlike the current leaders in stock content licensing, Clips Garage offers you a no-contract, month-to-month subscription, packaged with multiple downloads at a beyond affordable rate. At just $100 per month, users receive 30 downloads of beautiful content for use in amplifying their brands digital presence.

Clips Garage, founded by Leeron Cohen and Arthur Polsky, owners of the thriving digital marketing agency, LA Media Group is off to a great start. Cohen says "we noticed a strong demand from business owners for powerful content without having to break the bank, so we decided to give the people what they truly want by creating a more efficient and affordable content library." Polsky, who oversees operations for LA Media Group is, "thrilled that we have this platform now both for our internal marketing efforts but also to supplement the never ending content needs of our clients." He went on to say, "We originally started LA Media with the intentions of providing clients with affordable ongoing video content but decided to take it one step further with Clips Garage."

Founded by experienced digital marketers who use stock content on a daily basis, potential customers can be assured that Clips Garage will solve your digital marketing needs. Clips Garage is set to compete in the multi-billion dollar stock content licensing market and will be giving its competition a run for their money.

"Hiring a videographer to capture a single drone shot over a beach can cost someone north of $500 and buying that shot online from one of our competitors unfortunately isn't much cheaper…we wanted to solve that problem," said Cohen. Clips Garage released the video to Facebook and the engagement has been extremely positive. "Production of digital content and specifically video is extremely important today and will only become more integral as we head into 2020. Most small business' do not have the internal resources to produce the amount of content needed to stay relevant and thats where Clips Garage comes in," stated Polsky.

Clips Garage also offers enterprise level plans for media companies and agencies needing to take advantage of unlimited access to their growing library and heightened licensing rights.

