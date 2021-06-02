Clique Hospitality Announces Opening Of Two New Destination Restaurants: Ember Grill And Rosewater Rooftop Coming This Summer

Both restaurants, each with a distinct gastronomic direction and striking ambience, will be led by Executive Chef Joe Zanelli, a culinary master known for his experience manning some of the world's most prominent kitchens. With years of experience working alongside an inspiring amount of the industry's best, cultivating the incredible passion and creativity he brings to the craft today, Zanelli's newest adventures, Ember Grill and Rosewater Rooftop, will bear the now Delray Beach resident's unique signature — elevated cuisine with an unmistakable bend on sustainability and seasonality.

At Ember Grill, guests can expect a modern twist on the traditional neighborhood grill decorated in effervescent and friendly South Florida style. Think reimagined, elevated plays on American classics thoughtfully paired with celebrated wines and craft cocktails using only fresh, sustainable and local ingredients. Diners can take a front row at Ember's display kitchen to watch the menu come to life or relax on the plush, tropical, outdoor terrace. A specialty wood-burning Josper grill imported from Barcelona, Spain will serve as a central focal point to the restaurant. A private dining room will offer an ideal place for anything from intimate parties to lavish receptions or business meetings.

"Ember is your new classic, neighborhood American grill reimagined- an approachable yet cool place to gather with friends and comrades; it's a prime dining room with thoughtful spaces built for locals, executives and good friends seeking a great night out with quality eats, cocktails and good vibes.

Pineapple Grove Delray has its own artsy neighborhood charm and is deserving of more great restaurant experiences. We felt there was a void there to fill and are looking forward to introducing Ember Grill this summer," says Andy Masi, Founder/CEO, Clique Hospitality.

As for Rosewater Rooftop: get ready for a glistening rooftop restaurant, bar and eclectic lounge experience offering incomparable views of the city of Delray Beach. Rosewater's stunning 22,000-square-foot lush, tropical oasis will launch as one of Delray Beach's largest outdoor restaurant dining venues. With a kitchen helmed by acclaimed Executive Chef Joe Zanelli, Rosewater will bring a new culinary sensation to South Florida: global street cuisine, featuring the best in world dining trends and local street food.

Shareable small plates will be paired with a creative mixology and an "over-the-top" craft cocktail program. Sweeping baldachins, oversized umbrellas, trellises, and pergolas married to a lush tree canopy will provide shade coverage and texture to the diverse lounging and dining areas of Rosewater.

"Rosewater was designed to be South Florida's rooftop restaurant and lounge hotspot. Guests will want to make it a point to come early and stay for the view. The tropical landscape of the rooftop will deliver that perfect South Florida beachside escape. As we get closer to fall and high season we're looking to activate unique poolside lifestyle programming that we know locals and visitors will appreciate and enjoy." says Andy Masi.

Ember Grill will be open seven days a week serving lunch Monday through Friday 11am – 3pm, dinner, Sunday through Thursday 4pm – 10pm, Friday and Saturday, 4pm – 11pm and brunch Saturdays and Sundays 11am -3pm. Visit https://embergrilldelray.com/

Rosewater Rooftop is open Sunday-Thursday 9am-10pm, Friday-Saturday 9am-11pm, Golden Hour daily 3pm-7pm and Sunday Soiree November through April 11am-7pm. Visit https://www.rosewaterdelray.com/

ABOUT CLIQUE HOSPITALITY

Clique Hospitality , founded by Andy Masi, is a collaboration of talented food and beverage professionals who have helped shape the dining and nightlife landscape along the West Coast for the past two decades. Masi has dedicated his life to making guests feel that a simple night out is more than just a memory, but also an experience. Clique is a boutique hospitality and marketing company with operations in Las Vegas, NV, San Diego, CA and Delray Beach, FL.

Clique specializes in approachable dining that sets trends, rather than following them. In its partnerships with many of the country's most prestigious hospitality corporations, including MGM Resorts International, Cosmopolitan Las Vegas, Pendry Hotels, Montage Resorts, and Red Rock Resorts, Clique is transcending hospitality through service, quality, and trendsetting design.

ABOUT MENIN

Menin headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida, is a privately held owner, developer and manager of commercial real estate properties. Menin has acquired, developed and remodeled, in excess of $1.5 billion of property in South Florida, Phoenix, New Orleans and throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast. Presently, Menin owns, manages and is in development of more than $750 million of commercial real estate. Current development is focused on urban commercial mixed-use, hospitality and multi-family projects in South Florida, along with select single-tenant acquisitions in upscale markets nationally. The company was founded by Craig Menin in 1985. menin.com

Press/Media Contact:

The Gab Group

561.750.3500

Michelle Soudry

[email protected]

SOURCE Clique Hospitality