Clique Hospitality Reveals 'First Catch' Of Lionfish Delray Restaurant

The 4,300 square foot establishment will open next door to Johnny Brown's in the heart of downtown Delray and will specialize in serving sea and farm-to-table fare complemented by an expansive wine and craft beer selection along with innovative cocktails. The restaurant will encompass 100 seats inside with another 20 dedicated to exterior patio seating. And yes, lionfish, the beautiful, ravenous species threatening our oceans and coral reefs will absolutely be a highlight delicacy of the menu for locals to feast on in a variety of appetizers and entrees.

"Coming from San Diego and having grown up with a love for all things ocean, we immediately felt drawn to Delray and all the town has to offer. We see a lot of similarities in the city and the landscape and wanted to create a community restaurant that would resonate deeply. Lionfish will be your community hangout, your intimate dining space to escape the hustle of the Avenue, gather with friends, and socialize over outrageous quality seafood and shared plate offerings. Our atmosphere and menu have been thoughtfully designed with the guest experience top of mind. We strive for the ultimate in hospitality and are truly looking forward to serving the neighborhood," says Masi.

The acclaimed restaurateur also went so far as to build a second headquarters in Delray Beach overlooking Atlantic Avenue, relocating several members of his Clique Hospitality team to become Delray locals.

Interior-wise, Lionfish Delray will set an alluring tone for coastal tranquility and approachable, unfussy casualness with whitewashed brick walls throughout with soft wood tones and exposed concrete flooring contrasted by color pillow accents. A captain's table at the far end of the restaurant will serve as the main attraction with a central dining space anchored by a large ceiling cove that features a custom mural inspired by "all things Delray". Suspended from the center of the cove will be a large cluster of woven rattan pendants casting shadows on the intimate dining tables below.

A row of comfortable banquettes along the walls will provide a "see and be seen" vibe. Opposite walls will feature a western style, with reclaimed antique pine bar circa 1880 fully restored and complemented by the contemporary style and the addition of shelving on both sides. Dark green marble countertops will accompany the lightly distressed wood of Lionfish's reclaimed bar. High top tables around Lionfish's bar will feature the same dark green marble as the bar top. A beautifully balanced lighting scheme will evoke a relaxed and festive atmosphere.

Lionfish Delray's Executive Chef will be Johnny Demartini, formerly of Death or Glory, Max's Harvest, Max's Social House and The Cooper. Demartini will accompany Lionfish Executive Chef/Partner JoJo Ruiz who has earned glowing national acclaim for the innovation of the menu.

"With South Florida being such a coastal community, and so many boaters and boat owners in the area, we're really looking forward to locals enjoying the flavorful dishes and familiar atmosphere that we'll be creating with Lionfish Delray," adds Ruiz.

About Clique Hospitality

Clique Hospitality, founded by Andy Masi, is a collaboration of talented food and beverage professionals who have helped shape the dining and nightlife landscape of Las Vegas since 2001. Masi has dedicated his life to making guests feel that a simple night out was more than just a memory, but also an experience. Clique is a boutique hospitality and marketing company with operations in Las Vegas, NV, San Diego, CA and Delray Beach, FL. Clique specializes in approachable dining that sets trends, rather than following them. In its partnerships with many of the country's most prestigious hospitality corporations, including MGM Resorts International, Cosmopolitan Las Vegas, Pendry Hotels, Montage Resorts, and Red Rock Resorts, Clique is transcending hospitality through service, quality, and trendsetting design.

