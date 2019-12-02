Clique Hospitality Taps The Gab Group As Agency Of Record

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lionfish, a sustainable seafood concept by Andy Masi's Clique Hospitality has appointed award-winning restaurant specialists The Gab Group as PR agency of record. The agency will promote Lionfish as a destination for locally-sourced, socially-conscious modern coastal cuisine and will officiate the Grand Opening of Lionfish's second-ever location along Delray Beach's bustling Atlantic Avenue this Spring.

Lionfish, which originated in San Diego, California in 2017, offers a sea-to-table approach with a bevy of mouthwatering dishes, prepared in a simple yet full of flavor manner. Awarded the distinction of being a James Beard Foundation Catch Leader for two years in a row, the menu is complemented by an innovative beverage program. Doing its part to contribute to ocean conservation, Lionfish serves its namesake tender flaky, white fish in a variety of delicious appetizers and entrees. The species is currently ravaging the ocean, devouring fellow sea life and in turn, damaging coral reefs. Additionally, Lionfish sources the majority of its ingredients from local farmers, fishermen, ranchers and area purveyors.

"With Delray Beach situated alongside the beautiful Atlantic Ocean, Lionfish patrons will be served the freshest seafood that South Florida has to offer, artfully prepared with bursting flavors making each visit a meal to remember. Residents and tourists alike here will now get to experience the secret of Lionfish that those in San Diego have been enjoying for years," says The Gab Group CEO Michelle Soudry.

Clique Hospitality, founded by Andy Masi, is a collaboration of talented food and beverage professionals who have helped shape the dining and nightlife landscape of Las Vegas since 2001. Masi has dedicated his life to making guests feel that a simple night out was more than just a memory, but also an experience. Clique is a boutique hospitality and marketing company with operations in Las Vegas, NV, San Diego, CA and Delray Beach, FL. Clique specializes in upscale, approachable dining that sets trends, rather than following them. In its partnerships with many of the country's most prestigious hospitality corporations, including MGM Resorts International, Cosmopolitan Las Vegas, Pendry Hotels, Montage Resorts, and Red Rock Resorts, Clique is transcending hospitality through service, quality, and trendsetting design.

Founded in 2004 by PR visionary Michelle Soudry, The Gab Group is recognized for award-winning brand communications specializing in local and national product, service, celebrity and hospitality accounts.

Media Contact:

Michelle Soudry

The Gab Group

561.750.3500

msoudry@thegabgroup.com

SOURCE The Gab Group

Related Links

http://www.thegabgroup.com

