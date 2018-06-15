Clique Named Finalist for Red Herring Top 100 North America Award

Clique brings powerful voice technology to productivity tools that companies are using every day, through its CliqueAPI™. Users of platforms like Salesforce or Slack can add colleagues to calls simply and easily, just by sharing a link.

Andy Powers, Founder and CEO of Clique, commented: "We are thrilled to be a finalist for the Top 100 North America award through Red Herring. Just being considered for this incredible honor is a testament to the dedication of the Clique team and our commitment to helping each and every customer transform their enterprise."

Finalists for the 2018 edition of the Red Herring 100 North America award are selected based upon their technological innovation, management strength, market size, investor record, customer acquisition, and financial health. During the months leading up to the announcement, Red Herring reviewed over 1200 companies in the telecommunications, security, cloud, software, hardware, biotech, mobile and other industries that completed their submissions to qualify for the award.

Alex Vieux, publisher and CEO of Red Herring, commented: "There are many great companies generating really innovative and disruptive products in North America. We had a very difficult time narrowing the pool and selecting the finalists. Clique shows great promise and therefore deserves to be among the finalists."

As a finalist, Clique will present at the Red Herring North America Forum in Marina Del Rey, June 18-20, 2018. The Top 100 winners will be announced at a special awards ceremony on the evening of June 20 at the event.

ABOUT CLIQUE

"Voice: wherever you want it and need it."

Clique's CPaaS APIs and products bring HD quality voice where consumers and business want it. Clique's easy to use SDKs and APIs make it easy for businesses to provide secure and efficient communications by integrating voice, messaging, and other technologies across multiple platforms and end points. Our platform makes it possible to use voice regardless of format, application environment, operating system, device, or location. For more information, visit Clique online at www.cliqueapi.com.

