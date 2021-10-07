CLIS - Clickstream Announces HeyPal(TM) App's Monthly Growth Rate Continues to Accelerate and now Exceeds 367,000 Downloads

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ClickStream Corp., (OTC PINK: CLIS) a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries announces its subsidiary Nebula Software Corp.'s HeyPal™ app now exceeds 367,000 downloads since the app was beta-launched less than eight months ago in the iOS App Store and an over 16% increase in downloads since last month.

For the period September 5, 2021 - October 5, 2021, there were 85,055 new app downloads as compared to 73,549 new app downloads for the period August 5, 2021 - September 4, 2021, an increase of over 16% credited to launching new marketing campaigns in different geographies, and fresh ad creatives. Additionally, user loyalty increased from 68% to 91% during the comparable period, an increase of over 33% - signaling a rise in app "stickiness". User loyalty is the percentage of users who downloaded the app and opened it 3 times within 24 hours. The app is being downloaded and used at an accelerated rate month-to-month.

ClickStream subsidiary Nebula Software CEO Jonathan Maxim stated "We are seeing all key metrics improving across the board as users become more comfortable with the platform and share it organically with their friends. However, this is just the start. We have finalized a Q4 product development roadmap with several exciting new app features that will not only enhance learning, improve connections among users and increase community safety, but also drive those key engagement metrics in a meaningful way. Combine that with the launch of HeyPal™ on Android and there should be an amazing momentum building end of year."

Nebula is on track to release the Android version of HeyPal™ worldwide on or before November 15, 2021, making the app available to many more users across the globe. Smartphones running the Android operating system held an 87% share of the global market in 2019 and expected to increase over the forthcoming years. The mobile operating system developed by Apple (iOS) has a 13% share of the market according to Statista. For further information, please see https://www.statista.com/statistics/272307/market-share-forecast-for-smartphone-operating-systems.

ABOUT CLICKSTREAM CORPORATION

ClickStream is a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries. The company is currently marketing and developing WinQuik™ and HeyPal™ respectively. For more information, please visit them online at https://clickstream.technology/ and follow them on social media; Twitter at https://twitter.com/ClickstreamC and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/clickstreamcorp/.

WinQuik™, is a free-to-play synchronized mobile app and digital gaming platform. The platform is designed to enable WinQuik™ users to have fun, interact and compete in order to win real money and prizes. For more information, please visit them online at https://www.winquik.com/ and follow them on social media; Twitter at https://twitter.com/winquikapp and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/winquiktrivia/.

HeyPal™, by way of ClickStream subsidiary Nebula Software Corp., is a language learning app that focuses on "language exchanging" between users around the world. For more information, please visit them online at https://www.heypalapp.com/ and follow them on social media; Twitter at https://twitter.com/HeypalA and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/heypalapp/.

Nifter™, by way of ClickStream subsidiary Rebel Blockchain Inc., is a music NFT marketplace that allows artists to create, sell and discover unique music and sound NFTs on the Nifter™ marketplace. For more information, please visit them online at https://nifter.io/ and follow them on social media; Twitter at https://twitter.com/Nifter7 and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/nifter.io/.

Joey's Animal Kingdom™ is a children's entertainment and education app that takes kids all around this amazing planet to see incredible animals and creatures. For more information about Joey's Animal Kingdom™, please visit Website at https://www.wowee.world.

