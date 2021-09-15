CLIS - ClickStream Corp. Appoints Fortune 500 Marketing Strategist and TikTok Growth Marketer Jonathan Maxim as CEO of Nebula Software Corp., Developer of Social Learning App HeyPal(TM)

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ClickStream Corp. (OTC PINK: CLIS) a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries announces the appointment of Jonathan Maxim ("Maxim") as CEO of its subsidiary Nebula Software Corp., developer of popular social learning app HeyPal™.

Jonathan Maxim is a Fortune 500 marketing strategist turned growth hacker who's led global campaigns for top brands, including Monster Energy, Xfinity, and TikTok, which gained 22,800 app installs in the first 30 days of their campaign. Maxim is co-founder of Vea Fitness, a social media fitness app that rewards your workouts with discounts and free gear from top retailers like Saucony and New Balance, as well as local storefronts. Vea Fitness was founded in 2014 and was successfully sold in 2017 to private investors in the medical field. After that, Maxim headed up growth marketing for TikTok/ByteDance in 2019, responsible for its explosive growth in USA, UK, and Brazil during 2019-2020, driving over 18,500 TikTok installs in 24 hours. Since, Maxim has run growth marketing for social media platform Triller (Triller - You Do You) in which he brought cost per user acquisition down by 73% in 3 months.

Today, Maxim heads up growth for ClickStream's HeyPal™ app, which registered 256K+ new downloads in the last three months. He was promoted from Head of Marketing to CEO on Thursday September 9, 2021.

Maxim's focus for the HeyPal™ app in 2021 is to roll out the HeyPal™ Android app this Fall, build a monetization platform and increase user lifetime value and company revenue, improve product features and functionality, build out blockchain and cryptocurrency integrations, and enhance content delivery in app for users. Beyond that, he is charged with leading the company to a liquidity event in the near future.

"We are very excited to have Jonathan on board," stated Frank Magliochetti, CEO of ClickStream Corp. "He brings the full spectrum of tech leadership to the table, from cultivating and leading a team of 50, to raising venture capital, to creating software people love to use." Magliochetti further stated, "Jonathan's broad experience in design, user experience, brand marketing, growth hacking, and project management makes him a key asset to reach our 2021 and 2022 business goals."

Jonathan Maxim stated, "I'm honored to have the opportunity to lead HeyPal™. The platform has amazing reviews, nearly all 5 stars on the App Store. It is ranked top 10 in nearly 30 country Apple App Stores, and about 33% of users find the app via App Store Search and Browse. But most importantly, our users love HeyPal™, and are learning languages faster, in a new, fun, and interactive way - with 67.8% user loyalty. Having launched over 150 digital campaigns in the last 10 years, I'm confident the systems and processes I've designed for maximizing performance and enhancing user experience will deliver HeyPal™ to exciting new levels."

ABOUT CLICKSTREAM CORPORATION

ClickStream is a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries. The company is currently marketing and developing WinQuik™ and HeyPal™ respectively. For more information, please visit them online at https://clickstream.technology/ and follow them on social media; Twitter at https://twitter.com/ClickstreamC and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/clickstreamcorp/ .

WinQuik™, is a free-to-play synchronized mobile app and digital gaming platform. The platform is designed to enable WinQuik™ users to have fun, interact, and compete in order to win real money and prizes. For more information, please visit them online at http://www.winquik.com/ and follow them on social media; Twitter at https://twitter.com/winquikapp and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/winquiktrivia/.

HeyPal™, by way of ClickStream subsidiary Nebula Software Corp., is a language learning app that focuses on "language exchanging" between users around the world. For more information, please visit them online at https://www.heypalapp.com/ and follow them on social media; Twitter at https://twitter.com/HeypalA and Instagram at https://instagram.com/heypalapp/.

Nifter™, by way of ClickStream subsidiary Rebel Blockchain Inc., is a music NFT marketplace that allows artists to create, sell, and discover unique music and sound NFTs on the Nifter™ marketplace. For more information, please visit them online at https://Nifter.io and follow them on social media; Twitter at https://twitter.com/Nifter7 and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/nifter.io/.

INVESTMENT

Winners, Inc., (OTC "WNRS") by way of subsidiary VegasWINNERS, Inc. is in the business of sports gambling, research, data, advice, analysis, and predictions utilizing all available media, advertising formats and its database of users. For more information about Winners, please visit Websites at https://www.vegaswinners.com/ and https://krushhouse.com/.

