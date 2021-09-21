CLIS - Clickstream to Enter Projected $325 Billion Global E-Learning Market with Upcoming Launch of Children's Internet Based Animated/Live Action Series to Expanding Youth Market

Joey is a little boy who lives in the jungle with his pet and best friend, Mochi, a chimpanzee. Joey has spent his younger life traveling the world with his parents' visiting zoos and helping animals all around the world. His passion for animals has now led him to help educate other kids about the amazing planet we live on and all the animals that need our help!

Market research firm Global Industry Analysts projected "E Learning" would reach $107 Billion in 2015 and it did. Now, Research and Markets forecasts show triple the revenue of 2015 - e-learning will grow to $325 Billion by 2025. On average, students can retain 25% to 60% more information when learning online compared to 8% to 10% when in the classroom. eLearning requires 40% to 60% less time learning than traditional classrooms. For further information please see https://techjury.net/blog/elearning-statistics/ and https://www.thinkimpact.com/elearning-statistics/.

Frank Magliochetti, CEO of ClickStream stated, "We have been studying the worldwide children's Internet market for some time and have based our decision to proceed with Joey based on the results. According to a study done by UNICEF Office of Research - Innocenti and the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), and based on research by Global Kids Online, '…the internet is becoming a natural part of children's lives across the globe…this report provides a summary of the evidence generated from Global Kids Online national surveys in 11 countries. Importantly, most of the evidence comes from children themselves, because it is only by talking to children that we can understand how the internet affects them…the report shows that children who participate in more online activities tend to have better digital skills compared to those who engage in fewer activities. This means that parents should facilitate rather than hinder children's internet use, by helping them discover new exciting things to do online that will enable learning and personal development".

Nate Bernard, Former CEO of ClickStream and co-designer and creator of 'Joey's Animal Kingdom™' stated, "With technology becoming a staple of our culture in learning, entertainment and how we communicate, we see Joey's Animal Kingdom™ as a wonderful opportunity to continually innovate and use digital as a platform to entertain and educate kids. We anticipate that 'Joey' will be the first of many educational children's series we will develop and produce for ClickStream."

ClickStream anticipates launching Joey's Animal Kingdom™ this Fall along with a coordinated social media and merchandising campaign involving the series' characters. ClickStream intends to market the childrens entertainment and education app to the 4 - 10 demographic and their parents. ClickStream intends to monetize the app through a pay to play model as well as merchandising.

