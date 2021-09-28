CLIS - Clickstream's Heypal(TM) App Slated for Release in the Google Play Store for Android on or Before November 15th, 2021

To date, HeyPal™ has only been available in iOS App Store and is rapidly approaching 5 million messages, 1 million conversations, 1 million translations, 300 thousand downloads, 200 thousand likes and 25 thousand posts since the app was beta-launched less than eight months ago. The Online Language Learning Market was valued at USD $31.10 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD $172.71 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.7% over the forecast period according to Brandessence Market Research.

The Android release will make HeyPal™ app available to over 6X more users across the globe. Smartphones running the Android operating system held an 87 percent share of the global market in 2019 and expected to increase over the forthcoming years. The mobile operating system developed by Apple (iOS) has a 13 percent share of the market according to Statista. For further information, please see https://www.statista.com/statistics/272307/market-share-forecast-for-smartphone-operating-systems/.

Jonathan Maxim, CEO of ClickStream subsidiary Nebula Software Corp., stated "I am incredibly excited to make language learning through HeyPal™ available to more communities across the globe with the launch of our Android App. The market for used smartphones in areas like Europe and surrounding regions is very prominent. So HeyPal™ user growth is likely to dramatically increase, further democratizing access to language learning, and connecting real humans around the world in a new way - inherently creating more empathy across cultures. Meanwhile, many second and third-world regions utilize Android phones are their primary device for working, communicating and socializing - rather than a traditional computer or laptop. We are proud to offer language learning to those communities that otherwise might not have access."

ABOUT CLICKSTREAM CORPORATION

ClickStream is a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries. The company is currently marketing and developing WinQuik™, HeyPal™, Nifter™ and Joey's Animal Kingdom™ respectively. For more information, please visit them online at https://clickstream.technology and follow them on social media; Twitter at https://twitter.com/ClickstreamC and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/clickstreamcorp/.

WinQuik™, is a free-to-play synchronized mobile app and digital gaming platform. The platform is designed to enable WinQuik™ users to have fun, interact and compete in order to win real money and prizes. For more information, please visit them online at http://www.winquik.com/ and follow them on social media; Twitter at https://twitter.com/winquikapp and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/winquiktrivia/.

HeyPal™, by way of ClickStream subsidiary Nebula Software Corp., is a language learning app that focuses on "language exchanging" between users around the world. For more information, please visit them online at https://www.heypalapp.com and follow them on social media; Twitter at https://twitter.com/HeypalA and Instagram at https://instagram.com/heypalapp/.

Nifter™, by way of ClickStream subsidiary Rebel Blockchain Inc., is a music NFT marketplace that allows artists to create, sell and discover unique music and sound NFTs on the Nifter™ marketplace. For more information, please visit them online at https://Nifter.io and follow them on social media; Twitter at https://twitter.com/Nifter7 and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/nifter.io/.

Joey's Animal Kingdom™ is a children's entertainment and education app that takes kids all around this amazing planet to see incredible animals and creatures. For more information about Joey's Animal Kingdom™, please visit Website at https://www.wowee.world.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

