Cliterate the world! First International Clitoris Summit, May 22, 2021

SAN DIEGO, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An all new cliteracy organization Clitoris.io is launching its first International Clitoris Summit on May 22, 2021, featuring 18 renowned speakers whose pioneer work in medicine, sexology, arts, and activism has contributed to giving the clitoris the voice it deserves.

"Our endeavour is to literally 'cliterate' the world!" says Dr. Denisa Rensen, Clitoris.io spokesperson. "The physical structure and function of the clitoris is still relatively unknown to most, this is a symptom of a much wider gender bias in medicine and culture. Our goal is to inform, and to celebrate the only organ in the human body whose exclusive function is pleasure."

The key scientist speaker of the 2021 Clitoris Summit is none other than Dr. Helen O'Connell, the world-famous Australian urologist who correctly mapped the clitoris in 1998 after a long history of anatomical misrepresentation.

"The discovery made by Dr. O'Connell's revealed that the clitoris and the penis are the exact same size and share the exact same tissue origins. This is the key signifier of gender equality at the anatomical level," explains Rensen.

Other pioneer doctors on the Clitoris Summit panel include, French surgeon Dr. Pierre Foldès who developed the clitoral restorative technique to reverse Female Genital Mutilation/Cutting (FGM/C). Dr. Marci Bowers, OB-GYN and world-renowned gender affirmation surgeon, Dr. Eveline Veras, plastic surgeon known for her G-spot activating therapy, Dr. Rachel Rubin, urologist & clitoral adhesions researcher, and Dr. Jade McGaff, Hawaii's top integrative gynecologist and sexual rejuvenation expert.

"Furthermore, we are proud to include sexologists from different continents like Angelica Lindsey-Ali, founder of Muslim Wellness, Nigerian born Habeeb Akande, erotologist and author of The Kunyaza, and African Erotics Historian Uriel Nawaz," says Rensen. "We will also feature Laurie Handlers, of Extraordinary Lovers TV, Louisa Lorenz, German KlitNite founder, Keeley Olivia, UK pussy connoisseur, Chiari Ikemoto, Japanese Sex Educator, Jessica Pin, USA's top Clitoral Anatomy activist, and The Transgender Necessity founder, the mythopoetic Zhenevere Sophia Dao."

Clitoris summit Art experts include Jamie McCartney, creator of the iconic 'The Great Wall of Vagina', Alli Sebastian Wolf, creator of the 'Glitoris' and Luxembourg's Deborah de Robertis, the famous 'Origin of the World at Musée d'Orsay' performance artist.

During this free Zoom Summit, participants may donate to a selection of non-profit organizations that contribute to world cliteracy and clitoral wellness.

