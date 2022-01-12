CLIVE DANIEL HOME WINS NATIONAL BEST SHOWROOM AWARD

Florida showroom Clive Daniel Home was honored as the nation's Best Furniture Store at the 32nd ARTS Awards. Tweet this

"Being selected as the best showroom nationwide is an incredible honor," said Daniel Lubner, CEO of Clive Daniel Home. "The award is a testament to our team's commitment to fulfilling our mission, and to our relentless dedication to excellence and innovation."

The ARTS Awards previously honored Clive Daniel Home with the Best New Showroom in the USA award in 2012 after it opened. The showroom has also been named Best Showroom by the Sand Dollar Awards, the Pinnacle Awards, ASID Florida South, Collier Building Industry Association, and others. For more information about Clive Daniel Home's furniture offerings and interior design services, please visit them online or contact Amy Cummins, Marketing Specialist, at 239-261-4663 or [email protected].

ABOUT CLIVE DANIEL HOME

Founded in 2011 by father-son duo Clive and Daniel Lubner, Clive Daniel Home is Southwest Florida's premier destination for luxury home furnishings and custom residential and commercial interior design services. Since its inception, the brand has won more than 400 awards for design excellence, including Best New Showroom in the USA. With an 85,000 square-foot flagship in Naples, a 70,000 square-foot showroom in Boca Raton, and a 65,000 square-foot showroom in development in Sarasota, Clive Daniel Home offers an unparalleled mix of contemporary, traditional, and casual designs.

Contact: Amy Cummins

Marketing Specialist

[email protected]

239-261-4663

SOURCE Clive Daniel Home