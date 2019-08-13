Clive Daniel To Provide Interiors for Lutgert's Indian Shores Development Near Vero Beach

The condominiums will encompass entry lobbies and parking on the ground level, six second-floor units, six third-floor units and a rooftop amenity area on the east side of the 5 acres overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. The three condo floor plans range in size from 2,986-square-feet to 3,330-square-feet, with selling prices estimated between $2.5-$3 million.

The single-family homes will range from 3,018-square-feet to 3,513-square-feet in size with pricing at $1.6 million to $1.95 million, depending on model and lot location. Three single-family home floor plans will be available for selection.

Clive Daniel Home designers from the Boca Raton store who will be lending their professional expertise include Marla Jaffe, Allied ASID, IIDA; Lisa Nieves, Allied ASID; and Marco Guacaran. Nancy Woodhouse and her team at Clive Daniel Hospitality will guide the design of the sales center and common areas for the condominium lobbies, corridors and rooftop amenities. Stofft Cooney Architecture & Design is the architect for the new development.

Added CDH CEO Daniel Lubner, "Our design team has been involved since the early stages of this project's development. This was extremely beneficial since the designers were able to contribute creative ideas to support optimum interior design and spatial experiences."

Since its April groundbreaking this year, Lutgert has begun pre-construction planning for the development. The land was rezoned to allow for Planned Residential Development. Construction on the site has started with land clearing activities. Lutgert will set up a modular sales center onsite in the later part of 2019 for pre-construction sales and homeowner selections, followed by two model homes

Mike Hoyt, senior vice president of Lutgert Companies said, "We anticipate that site preparation will be completed within six months with home construction starting immediately afterwards."

Lutgert has a long history of successful residential projects, dating back to the 1960s when it started development of the Park Shore oceanfront community in Naples, Florida. The company has completed more than two dozen major luxury residential projects in Florida and North Carolina. Over the years, Lutgert has completed about a dozen projects with Clive Daniel Home, including the highly successful Strada at Mercato in Naples and award-winning homes in Linville Ridge in North Carolina.

