Clixie Media Extends Waived Fees to Assist Online Educators

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clixie Media is pleased to announce the extension of its waived fee policy through the Fall 2020-2021 semester due to increased demand. This enables educators to utilize Clixie Media's interactive tools for enhancing the online learning experience, including in-video quizzes and interactive bookmarks. The ability to create interactive videos, and now interactive audio files, makes virtual learning both more effective for educators and engaging for students.

As an extension of the video interactivity features, Clixie Media's tools can now add interactivity to audio files. This new functionality allows educators to leverage the fastest-growing segment of online learning. All of the existing capabilities for enhancing video are now available for audio files - including podcasts, voice recordings and more.

Tim Moore, President of Clixie Media, says, "We are thrilled to continue supporting educators through these ever-changing times. Our team is proud to support our educational services partners, such as Canvas, in providing the best possible virtual learning experience."

To learn more about the free offer, please visit Instructure's Partner Page HERE and click on "Content Creation" or at clixiemedia.com/news/.

Clixie Media works with companies around the globe to increase revenue and better engage their viewing audiences through interactive media. Clixie is the first company that finally delivers on the promise of dramatically increasing online media education and audience engagement. Email us at [email protected].

