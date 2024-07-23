CLL Society Announces Recipients of 2024 Research Program

Innovative research projects aim to transform CLL/SLL patient outcomes

SAN DIEGO, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CLL Society, the world's leading authority for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and small lymphocytic lymphoma patients, has announced the recipients of its 2024 Research Program awards. This year, four distinguished researchers have been recognized across various categories including the Integrative Medicine Award, Clinical Scholar Award and Young Investigator Award.

CLL Society is dedicated to transforming the lives of patients through groundbreaking research, patient support and advocacy. The Research Program awards are a critical component of this mission, supporting innovative projects that aim to improve the health outcomes for those affected by chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL). This year's awards highlight significant contributions in the fields of integrative medicine, clinical research and emerging scientific investigations

The 2024 Research Program recipients are as follows:

Integrative Medicine Awards: This category supports innovative research projects that study the mechanistic basis or clinical outcomes related to the use of integrative medicine therapies, specifically for those living with CLL and SLL. Two researchers have been honored this year:

Dr. Christopher Jensen from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has been awarded the Integrative Medicine Award for his project, "Combating Cancer-Related Fatigue: A Personalized Supportive Care Program." This initiative aims to address the significant issue of cancer-related fatigue in CLL/SLL patients through integrative medicine approaches. Dr. Jensen's study will implement personalized interventions such as nutritional guidance and medical exercise programs, targeting fatigue severity among participants. This 2024 Integrative Medicine Award is supported by generous donations and a matching grant from the Sim Einstein Research Foundation, Inc. and Vigyan Singhal .

from the has been awarded the Integrative Medicine Award for his project, "Combating Cancer-Related Fatigue: A Personalized Supportive Care Program." This initiative aims to address the significant issue of cancer-related fatigue in CLL/SLL patients through integrative medicine approaches. Dr. Jensen's study will implement personalized interventions such as nutritional guidance and medical exercise programs, targeting fatigue severity among participants. This 2024 Integrative Medicine Award is supported by generous donations and a matching grant from the Sim Einstein Research Foundation, Inc. and . Dr. John Byrd from the University of Cincinnati Cancer Center has received the Integrative Medicine Award for his project titled "Understanding and Targeting Clonal Hematopoiesis in Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia." This research aims to explore the role of probiotics in reducing inflammation and improving patient outcomes in CLL/SLL, particularly focusing on clonal hematopoiesis and its associated risks. Dr. Byrd's study seeks to determine if a probiotic regimen can decrease inflammatory markers and enhance overall health. The two-year project is generously funded by Vigyan Singhal .

Clinical Scholar Award: Dedicated to supporting exceptional physician researchers in the field of CLL/SLL, this award recognizes Dr. Jennifer Brown, Director of the CLL Center at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Worthington Margaret Collette Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. Dr. Brown's research, "Venetoclax and Obinutuzumab in Combination with Roginolisib in CLL/SLL Patients After BTK Inhibitor Failure," aims to enhance clinical practices and outcomes through an innovative treatment combination. Fully funded by charitable contributions to CLL Society, her work addresses the urgent need to find new and effective therapies with limited side effects for patients whose cancer has relapsed, but remaining treatment options are limited.

Young Investigator Award: This category supports early-career scientists dedicated to advancing the understanding and treatment of CLL/SLL. This year's recipient is Dr. Prajish Iyer from City of Hope, one of the largest and most advanced cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, is recognized for his research project, "Delineating the Role of Mitochondrial Dysregulation in Richter's Transformation (RT)." Fully funded by charitable contributions to CLL Society, Dr. Iyer's research uses advanced mouse models to better understand exactly how CLL/SLL cells suddenly change into RT, which is a more aggressive form of lymphoma, and aims to uncover new therapeutic targets within cells.

"CLL Society's Research Program was first launched in 2022 and has experienced explosive growth this year," said Robyn Brumble, director of scientific affairs and research at CLL Society. "We have been able to expand from offering one annual award to four this year thanks to the generosity of our donors, and we hope to continue building upon the program's success."

The CLL Society's Research Program is made possible by individual contributions. For more information on the research that CLL Society is funding, please visit cllsociety.org/what-we-fund/.

About CLL Society

CLL Society is a leading authority for chronic lymphocytic leukemia patients, families, caregivers and medical professionals. Founded in 2013 by Dr. Brian Koffman, a physician, CLL patient and advocate, and Patricia Koffman, a care partner and advocate, the nonprofit organization addresses the unmet needs of the chronic lymphocytic leukemia and small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL) community through patient education, advocacy, support and research. CLL Society is a registered 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization. To learn more, visit https://cllsociety.org/.

Media Contact:

Allison Tilque

Mekky Media Relations

920-680-8483

[email protected]

SOURCE CLL Society