CLMBR Announces Two Additions to its Advisory Board

CLMBR, the leader in connected fitness technology, today announced two additions to the company's advisory board – Sekou Kaalund and Dhani Jones will join CLMBR's Board of Advisors to provide strategic insights and guidance to the executive leadership team.

Kaalund has more than two decades of Wall Street experience with a proven track record of achieving revenue growth and developing highly profitable client relationships in start-up, turn-around and scale businesses. He is currently the head of Consumer Banking at Chase for the Northeast Division and previously held leadership roles at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and Citi.

Jones played eleven seasons in the National Football League with the New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles and the Cincinnati Bengals. Following his impressive professional athletic career, he serves as host and investor on the CNBC show Adventure Capitalists, where he and other investors listen to pitches and try out new products from new entrepreneurs. Jones is also involved in several business ventures, including founding Bow Tie Café, a creative agency called Proclamation and serving as CEO of Petram Data.

"As an athlete that knows the effect injuries can have on your body, I know the importance of having an efficient, low-impact exercise in your routine to stay fit and healthy," said former NFL player Dhani Jones. "I'm excited to join CLMBR's board of advisors and provide my expertise to the executive leadership and team of trainers so they can enable the best fitness experience possible for anyone looking to try vertical climbing."

"I am thrilled to join the stellar team of leaders advising CLMBR as it brings its innovative equipment to consumers across the country," said Sekou Kaalund. "Ever since CLMBR first announced its entry to the market, I knew they had a chance to make a splash and become one of the major players in the industry. As the company continues to grow strategically, attract investors and build revenue, I look forward to continuing to build on their work in advancing connected fitness and making it easier for people to work out at home."

The new members will join CLMBR's existing board of advisors, including Co-Founder of YouTube Chad Hurley, CEO and Founder of 22 Days Nutrition, Marco Borges and chairman of The Board for GovX, Dave Alberga.

About CLMBR:

CLMBR is an ergonomic and innovative vertical climbing machine. It's the first vertical climber to feature a large-format touch display with on-demand, instructor-led classes. CLMBR's patent-pending design has a high-quality build, a low level of required maintenance, and is easy to move – making it perfect for commercial or at-home use. The machine is beautiful with an open structural design that leaves the user's views unobstructed, supporting a natural athletic posture. It also offers the latest user interface technology and state-of-the-art companion app that provides on-demand climbing classes and displays key metrics to maximize the user's experience, including vertical feet climbed and workout targets reached. Unlike traditional climbing machines, CLMBR reaches for new heights and is ideal for any modern user. CLMBR is safe for most ages and levels of ability. To purchase CLMBR, please visit www.clmbr.com.

