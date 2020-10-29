CLMBR Closes its First Round of Funding to Accelerate the Launch of CLMBR Connected; the World's First Connected Vertical Climbing Machine

DENVER, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CLMBR, a leader in connected fitness technology, today announced the close of their first funding round led by venture capital and private equity firm KBW-Ventures, exercise physiologist and CEO and Founder of 22 Days Nutrition, Marco Borges and others. The investment will support the launch and delivery of CLMBR Connected and CLMBR Pure vertical climbing machines for the at-home and commercial markets.

"We are excited to work with KBW-Ventures and Marco to bring the best modality in fitness to consumers around the world," said Avrum Elmakis, founder and CEO of CLMBR. "Unlike bikes, treadmills, and rowers, CLMBR has less impact on the joints while providing the most efficient calorie burn per minute of any machine in the marketplace. CLMBR disrupts how people work out and offers something new in a segment that has not seen a lot of meaningful innovation. I'm excited to share the machine with consumers as we become the leader in the connected fitness market."

CLMBR is an ergonomic and innovative vertical climbing machine. It's the first vertical climber to feature a large-format touch display with on-demand, instructor-led classes. The patent-pending design has a high-quality build, requires a minimal level of maintenance, and features an integrated audio system that can fill an entire room with sound to enhance the user's excitement. It also offers a state-of-the-art companion app to display key metrics, including vertical feet climbed and workout targets reached.

"As an Exercise Physiologist with more than 30 years in the fitness industry as an owner and operator, I have a deep understanding of optimizing human performance without increasing risk of injury, which often follows with such pursuits," said Borges. "CLMBR is, by far, the safest, most comprehensive, total body workout I have ever come across. Achieving more in less time without exposing our bodies to unnecessary risk is something we're all looking for. With CLMBR, it's possible."

The connected fitness industry continues to thrive, not only for home use but also for the commercial market. Through its investment, KBW Ventures plans to introduce CLMBR Connected a commercial grade machine, into its Four Seasons hotel properties worldwide.

"As the president of Saudi Arabia's Sports For All Federation (SFA), fitness is very important to me, my well-being and that of my family," said Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, KBW-Ventures Founder and CEO. "As an investor, I take the same approach I do in life and seek out opportunities that enhance human life and help improve our planet. CLMBR is the perfect platform for achieving and maintaining physical fitness, mental health, and wellness, even under the present circumstances. I am excited to be part of the seed investor team."

Sign up for pre-order notification of CLMBR Connected for home and CLMBR Pure for commercial use at www.clmbr.com.

