CLMBR Expands Executive Team with the Additions of COO and CFO Positions

DENVER, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CLMBR , leader in connected fitness technology, announced the expansion of its executive team with the appointment of Paul LaFontaine to the position of chief operations officer and Matt Culig to the position of chief financial officer.

LaFontaine has led companies, divisions and teams at Disney, Ticketmaster, Sulake OY and UK-based Betfair. His software engineering, customer care, and fulfillment teams spanned 14 countries. Most recently, Paul was heavily involved in restructuring and optimizing companies handling the logistics of last mile in-home deliveries. He is a US Army combat veteran and graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point.

"With its innovative, ergonomic design, key investment partners and experienced team, very few companies have such a strong foundation for rapid growth and I'm delighted to join CLMBR with its vision to pioneer the future of fitness," said Paul LaFontaine, CLMBR's new COO. "My first priority is to create a world-class delivery system from the factory floor to the customer's doorstep and a gold standard customer support system for a seamless retail rollout in 2021."

Culig has over 30 years of finance, accounting and operational experience. He has held several senior finance positions with both public and privately held businesses. Most recently, Matt served as the Chief Financial Officer for 3QU Media, a producer of animated family films, where he held a broad range of responsibilities, including global treasury as well as management of banking relationships, tax compliance, financial reporting, investor relations, corporate benefits and risk management. A graduate of the University of San Diego, Matt began his career at KPMG Peat Marwick and is a licensed CPA in Colorado.

"CLMBR is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand in the market as consumers look for new ways to enhance their fitness routines in the home and gyms seek help in engaging their customers with new and exciting equipment," said Matt Culig, CLMBR CFO. "I'm thrilled to join the exceptionally talented and passionate team at CLMBR as we introduce the world to the fitness benefits of our revolutionary vertical climbing machine."

ABOUT CLMBR:

CLMBR is an ergonomic and innovative vertical climbing machine. It's the first vertical climber to feature a large-format touch display with on-demand, instructor-led classes. CLMBR's patent-pending design has a high-quality build, a low level of required maintenance, and is easy to move – making it perfect for commercial or at-home use. The machine is beautiful with an open structural design that leaves the user's views unobstructed, supporting a natural athletic posture. It also offers the latest user interface technology and state-of-the-art companion app that provides on-demand climbing classes and displays key metrics to maximize the user's experience, including vertical feet climbed and workout targets reached. Unlike traditional climbing machines, CLMBR reaches for new heights and is ideal for any modern user. CLMBR is safe for most ages and levels of ability. To pre-order and learn more, please visit www.clmbr.com .

