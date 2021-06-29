CLMBR Launches In-Store Demo & Discovery Retail Experience Into b8ta Stores

From now until March 2022, CLMBR Connected machines are currently available to the public to demo at b8ta stores in Houston, Palo Alto and San Francisco's Mission Bay area. Facilitated by b8ta employees and with the help of an instructional video from CLMBR's Director of Training & Education, Christa Dellebovi, those interested in CLMBR will get the chance to do an in-store demo and experience a sample instructor-led class.

"Since our launch, we have been looking forward to being able to share the CLMBR experience with the public," said Avrum Elmakis, CEO of CLMBR. "Through our partnership with b8ta, we will be giving fitness enthusiasts around the county the opportunity to come in, try our machines and experience the next best thing in connective fitness and the best modality in the fitness world first-hand."

CLMBR Connected provides users with the efficiency and excitement of group climbing classes through its on-demand library and community-based challenges - perfect for homes, offices, and multi-unit housing complexes with state-of-the-art design and cutting-edge technology. The first vertical climber to feature a large format display features a radical new design that removes the typical central shaft, allowing the user to look out and maintain correct body position while exercising. CLMBR Connected also comes with an integrated premium audio system that can fill an entire room with music and a companion app that allows users to enter personal metrics to calculate their reach, tempo and power to get a comprehensive summary of their workout. The CLMBR investment team includes a diverse mix of celebrity talent & key team members including Exercise Physiologist and CEO and Founder of 22 Days Nutrition Marco Borges, PUMA Creative Director June Ambrose, co-Founder and former CEO of YouTube Chad Hurley and rounded out by Entrepreneur Oliver Trevena (Caliwater / Dogpound) who is also the Creative Director of CLMBR.

"Vertical climbing provides a full-body workout combining high-intensity cardio with resistance training making it one of the most efficient exercises on the market that's suitable for all fitness levels," said Christa Dellebovi, Director of Training & Education at CLMBR. "With CLMBR available for demos in these b8ta locations, we look forward to creating an inviting and comfortable way for people to try a new workout and really feel the benefits and discover the unique features that CLMBR brings to the vertical climbing world."

"At b8ta, we've been privileged to have a front row seat to the incredible growth in at-home fitness over the past few years," said Vibhu Norby, CEO at b8ta. "CLMBR is one of the most unique products we've ever seen in the connected fitness market, and we couldn't be more thrilled to introduce this groundbreaking product in our stores."

This July, CLMBR will be making its way to b8ta locations in Boston, Denver, New York City, Silicon Valley, and San Francisco's Hayes Valley area. These locations will have CLMBR machines ready for use for nine months.

For more information on CLMBR, visit www.clmbr.com or follow @CLMBR_Official on Instagram. To learn more about the b8ta locations or book a demo appointment, go to www.b8ta.com .

ABOUT CLMBR:

CLMBR is an ergonomic and innovative climbing machine. It's the first vertical climber to feature a large-format touch display with on-demand, instructor-led classes. 'CLMBR's patent-pending design has a high-quality build, a low level of required maintenance, and is easy to move – making it perfect for commercial or at-home use. The machine is beautiful with an open structural design that leaves the 'user's views unobstructed, supporting a natural athletic posture. It also offers the latest user interface technology and state-of-the-art companion app that provides on-demand climbing classes and displays key metrics to maximize the user's experience, including climbed vertical feet and the workout targets they have reached. The integrated premium audio on CLMBR Connected can fill any space, making it feel just like an in-studio climbing class. Unlike traditional climbing machines, CLMBR reaches for new heights and is ideal for any modern user. With zero impact, the machine is safe for most ages and levels of ability. To pre-order and learn more, please visit www.clmbr.com .

ABOUT b8ta:

Founded in 2015, b8ta operates the largest experiential retail footprint in the world in which consumers discover, try and buy some of the world's best and most innovative products in real life. b8ta pioneered the concept of Retail-as-a-Service, making it practical for brands to access physical retail as easily as they buy digital advertising. Additionally, b8ta hosts b8ta TV, a live stream of unique product reviews, founder interviews, and industry specials, running 24/7 on YouTube and b8ta.tv.For more about b8ta, visit www.b8ta.com.

