CLMBR, Maker of the World's First Connected Vertical Climbing Machine, Selects Cooper Perkins as Engineering Agency of Record

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooper Perkins, one of the most renowned engineering practices in the U.S., announced today it was named engineering agency of record by CLMBR, makers of the vertical climbing machines CLMBR Connected for the home and CLMBR Pure for gyms and fitness studios.

CLMBR's apparatus has reimagined the traditional climbing machine, combining a modern design with state-of-the-art technology for an efficient full-body workout. The company plans to leverage its partnership with Cooper Perkins to further develop and enhance the CLMBR Connected and Pure models as it introduces the machines to fitness enthusiasts and gyms across the nation.

"We are thrilled to work with a world class team that has incredible experience in bringing high quality, challenging products to life," says Co-Founder and Chief Design Officer of CLMBR Nat Carruthers. "We began working with Cooper Perkins in August of 2020 and are excited to create this more formal partnership focused on refining our designs, plans, and partnerships as we bring a truly disruptive product to market in 2021."

Cooper Perkins has worked on engineering design solutions for leaders in the connected fitness industry including Hydrow and Saris.

"We are excited to continue to work in the field of fitness products with our partners in the emerging connected fitness category," says Cooper Perkins CEO, Gerhrad Pawelka. "We look forward to working alongside the CLMBR engineering team to bring a new, exciting product to life."

CLMBR machines are currently available for reservation online and will be shipped in the coming months. CLMBR's interface includes on-demand classes as well as real-time visualizations for metrics including elevation, power, tempo and reach. With multiple resistance settings, it allows users of any fitness level to participate in CLMBR workouts, and session summaries offer users insights to track their improvement over time. To pre-order and learn more about CLMBR, please visit www.clmbr.com.

ABOUT CLMBR: CLMBR is an ergonomic and innovative climbing machine. It's the first vertical climber to feature a large-format touch display with on-demand, instructor-led classes. CLMBR's patent-pending design has a high-quality build, a low level of required maintenance, and is easy to move – making it perfect for commercial or at-home use. The machine is beautiful with an open structural design that leaves the user's views unobstructed, supporting a natural athletic posture. It also offers the latest user interface technology and state-of-the-art companion app that provides on-demand climbing classes and displays key metrics to maximize the user's experience, including climbed vertical feet and the workout targets they have reached. The integrated audio on CLMBR Connected can fill any space, making it feel just like an in-studio climbing class. Unlike traditional climbing machines, CLMBR reaches for new heights and is ideal for any modern user. With zero impact, the machine is safe for most ages and levels of ability. To pre-order and learn more, please visit www.clmbr.com

About Cooper Perkins

Cooper Perkins is the engineering design practice that converts inventive ideas into innovative products. The team's electromechanical expertise is founded in a deep understanding of the first principles of the physical sciences and mathematics, allowing them to understand technology development and product engineering challenges at a fundamental level. Since 2001, Cooper Perkins has partnered with clients ranging from inspired startups to large enterprise companies. The team of dedicated engineers has contributed to 40+ patents across industries including medical devices, robotics, industrial appliances, and consumer products. To learn more, visit cooperperkins.com.

SOURCE CLMBR

Related Links

http://www.clmbr.com

