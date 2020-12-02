CLMBR, The World's First Connected Vertical Climbing Machine, Launches Campaign on Indiegogo and Raises More Than $500,000 In 24 hours

DENVER, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CLMBR, a leader in connected fitness technology, today announced a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo and reached $538,621 in sales within 24 hours. Backed by a star-studded investor team of Jay-Z, Pitbull, and Novak Djokovic, CLMBR delivers a low-impact and efficient workout that burns 60 percent more calories than treadmills, bikes or rowers, resulting in nearly 700 calories burned in a 30-minute workout. Starting today and throughout December, customers can visit https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/clmbr-the-most-efficient-cardio-strength-machine#/ and pre-order CLMBR Connected at 60 percent off its original retail price.

CLMBR Connected is the first vertical CLMBR with on-demand, instructor-led classes and an unobstructed, large-format touch screen display complete with a dynamic state-of-the-art sound system. Ergonomically built for comfort to make the user's normal athletic posture, CLMBR provides adjustable levels of resistance to balance cardio and strength training. The machine is also lightweight, quiet and has a small footprint that can fit in any 3sq-ft space with an 8-foot ceiling making it perfect for any home gym or living area.

"Traditionally, vertical climbing machines have been viewed as an eyesore to average enthusiasts and haven't seen much innovation in more than 40 years. It's one of the main reasons we launched CLMBR; not only to showcase innovation to the market, but to bring a fitness modality out of the gym and make it worthy of people's homes," said Avrum Elmakis Co-Founder & CEO of CLMBR. "We're excited to bring a complete climbing workout that can impact their overall health that can fit into their busy at-home lifestyles."

For additional information please visit www.clmbr.com.

ABOUT CLMBR:

CLMBR is an ergonomic and innovative vertical climbing machine. It's the first vertical climber to feature a large-format touch display with on-demand, instructor-led classes. CLMBR's patent-pending design has a high-quality build, a low level of required maintenance, and is easy to move – making it perfect for commercial or at-home use. The machine is beautiful with an open structural design that leaves the user's views unobstructed, supporting a natural athletic posture. It also offers the latest user interface technology and state-of-the-art companion app that provides on-demand climbing classes and displays key metrics to maximize the user's experience, including climbed vertical feet and the workout targets they have reached. The integrated audio on CLMBR Connected can fill any space, making it feel just like an in-studio climbing class. Unlike traditional climbing machines, CLMBR reaches for new heights and is ideal for any modern user. With its low impact and ergonomic movement, CLMBR is safe for most ages and levels of ability. To sign up for pre-order notifications and learn more, please visit www.clmbr.com .

