CLMBR Unveils Bala Accessories in New Custom Color, Available Exclusively on CLMBR.com

Bala Bangles are available at one or two pounds each and can be worn around the wrists or ankles to add a constant but comfortable resistance to training activities. The Power Ring is available at ten pounds and designed to replace the kettlebell. It can be used in over 75 different movements to increase strength, agility, endurance and balance.

"Our trainers have found unique ways to incorporate both the Bala Bangles and The Power Ring into effective exercises both on and off CLMBR that will help users achieve their fitness goals," said Christa Dellebovi, Director of Training & Education at CLMBR. "Not only are Bala weights functional and effective, they look great too! We're excited to work with Bala and can't wait until users see the many ways we've incorporated the accessories in our routines."

"At CLMBR our goal is to be the go-to resource for anyone looking to elevate their fitness routine," said Avrum Elmakis, CEO of CLMBR. "CLMBR users can easily add workout gear from some of the industry's most well-known brands into their workouts, and we're pleased to collaborate with Bala. We look forward to working with them to offer new accessories that fans of both brands can use and enjoy."

Bala Bangles and The Power Ring will be featured in CLMBR's on-demand, instructor-led fitness content. On the CLMBR Connected machine, users can choose from programming that includes both guided and free climbing and can add Bala Bangles for additional resistance. Off the machine, users can choose from a variety of classes via the CLMBR app and incorporate Bala accessories into these additional sessions for boot camp training and more.

"We're thrilled to be working with the visionary team at CLMBR," said Max Kislevitz, co-founder of Bala. "CLMBR and Bala are the perfect match – functionally and aesthetically. Now, climbers can use Bala Bangles to intensify their every move."

Pricing for Bala accessories in CLMBR Pantone Blue starts at $49.00 and can be found at clmbr.com. For more information on Bala, visit shopbala.com. For more information on CLMBR, follow @CLMBR_Official on Instagram.

ABOUT CLMBR:

CLMBR is an ergonomic and innovative climbing machine. It's the first vertical climber to feature a large-format touch display with on-demand, instructor-led classes. CLMBR's patent-pending design has a high-quality build, a low level of required maintenance, and is easy to move – making it perfect for commercial or at-home use. The machine is beautiful with an open structural design that leaves the user's views unobstructed, supporting a natural athletic posture. It also offers the latest user interface technology and state-of-the-art companion app that provides on-demand climbing classes and displays key metrics to maximize the user's experience, including climbed vertical feet and the workout targets they have reached. The integrated audio on CLMBR Connected can fill any space, making it feel just like an in-studio climbing class. Unlike traditional climbing machines, CLMBR reaches for new heights and is ideal for any modern user. With zero impact, the machine is safe for most ages and levels of ability. To pre-order and learn more, please visit www.clmbr.com.

ABOUT BALA:

Bala is a splash of color in the fitness world. With the rise of Bala Bangles, to the introduction of The Power Ring, Bala Bars, and Bala Beam, Bala is redefining the ambiance of the at-home workout product by product. Each Bala product is created at the intersection of form and function, fitness and fashion. In 2019, Bala struck a deal with Sharks Mark Cuban and Maria Sharapova as investors and have since grown into an international movement with recognition from prestigious press outlets such as Vogue, Forbes, Refinery29, InStyle, and Marie Claire.

