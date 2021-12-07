CLMBR Will Feature Voice-Activated Alexa Functionality

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CLMBR, a leader in connected fitness technology, today announced, CLMBR will be one of the first connected fitness machines to work with Amazon Alexa.

CLMBR aims to elevate connectivity between users and their CLMBRs as they can use Alexa-enabled devices, including Echo Buds, to communicate and track their fitness needs. CLMBR's initial four functions on Alexa's Skills include "start", "stop", "pause" and "what can I say?", which will be augmented over time based on customer feedback. Additionally, the Halo Band will be able to also track fitness goals and heart rate while climbing.

CLMBR is a disruptor in the at-home fitness industry, as the first vertical climber to feature a large-format touch display with on-demand, instructor-led classes. Vertical climbing is a full-body workout that combines high-intensity cardio with resistance training and is one of the most efficient workouts currently on the market. The CLMBR Connected platform provides a wide range of challenging workouts for fitness enthusiasts of all experience levels.

"We're pioneers in the connected fitness industry, so I think it's important to keep innovating and offer the most advanced workout to users by leveraging the cutting-edge technology that Amazon has to offer," CLMBR CEO Avrum Elmakis explained.

ABOUT CLMBR

CLMBR is an ergonomic and innovative vertical climbing machine. It's the first vertical climber to feature a large-format touch display with on-demand, instructor-led classes. CLMBR's patent-pending design has a high-quality build, a low level of required maintenance, and is easy to move – making it perfect for commercial or at-home use. The machine is beautiful with an open structural design that leaves the user's views unobstructed, supporting a natural athletic posture. It also offers the latest user interface technology and state-of-the-art companion app that provides on-demand climbing classes and displays key metrics to maximize the user's experience, including climbed vertical feet and the workout targets they have reached. The integrated audio on CLMBR Connected can fill any space, making it feel just like an in-studio climbing class. Unlike traditional fitness machines, CLMBR offers an efficient and effective full-body strength and cardio workout. With its low impact and ergonomic movement, CLMBR is safe for most ages and levels of ability. The brand was recently named a 2022 CES Innovation Award Honoree for CLMBR Connected.

