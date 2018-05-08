CLn® Skin Care Appoints Gary McCracken, MD to Medical Advisory Board

"As a practicing Dermatologist for over 15 years, I've treated a wide variety of skin diseases and used many products to treat those chronic conditions. Appropriate cleansing of the the skin is a critical component of skin care. Therapeutic cleansing with CLn products has proven to be very effective and has played a significant role in our patients with conditions such as eczema, acne, folliculitis and even those at risk for skin infection," said Dr. McCracken. "I believe many can benefit from therapeutic cleansing, and that is why I've added CLn products to our practice in Phoenix. I look forward to working with the CLn team to advance skin health of patients, active individuals and athletes."

Dr. McCracken is the founder of the Center for Dermatology and Plastic Surgery in Phoenix, AZ. He specializes in general and cosmetic dermatology as well as skin cancer surgery. He has been ranked as one of Arizona's top dermatologists by Phoenix Magazine twelve times since 2005. Dr. McCracken received his medical degree from Creighton University and completed his dermatology residency at the University of Illinois in Chicago.

About CLn Skin Care

Many common skin problems are driven by microbes and inflammation leading to a variety of symptoms. Addressing these microbes with cleansing is a good first step. Many cleansers are harsh and can impair the protective skin barrier and impede the healing process. CLn Therapeutic Cleansers are formulated with sodium hypochlorite and are effective cleansers at basic and clinical levels, yet do not impair the skin barrier. CLn Skin Care products are developed by physicians to effectively cleanse and moisturize skin prone to infection, eczema, folliculitis, acne, dermatitis and other conditions.

CLn BodyWash has been clinically tested and is safe to use on children six months of age and older. Visit https://www.clnwash.com.

