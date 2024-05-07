CLn Skin Care Expands Medical Advisory Board

Addition of Two Esteemed Pediatric Medicine Physician Leaders to Fuel its Mission for Skin Health

DALLAS, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CLn Skin Care , the innovative brand known for its breakthrough line of gentle yet effective cleansers for the face and body, today announces the appointment of two distinguished physician leaders to its esteemed medical advisory board (MAB) of the company: Shakha Gillin, MD, FAAP, and Doug Krohn, MD, FAAP. Adding the new Pediatric Medicine specialists to CLn's medical advisory board further reinforces the brand's commitment to advancing skin health for all ages through diverse expertise and insights.

Within pediatrics, there are currently very few solutions to provide relief to the growing number of children and families affected by skin issues, such as eczema, folliculitis, dermatitis, and more. As such, the demand and ongoing need for CLn's line of products remain very high within pediatric medicine. Looking ahead, the CLn brand is building a future focused on providing solutions for young patients as they work to serve pediatricians and families seeking their help.

Dr. Azam Anwar, founder & CEO of CLn Skin Care, expressed enthusiasm about adding Drs. Gillin and Krohn to the company's MAB, stating, "I am delighted to welcome Drs. Shakha Gillin and Doug Krohn to our Medical Advisory Board. Their expertise in pediatric medicine and unwavering commitment to healthcare excellence will expand our impact beyond our original roots in dermatology. The skin care needs in children are very high and we look forward to helping children and their families."

Shakha Gillin, MD, FAAP, brings a wealth of experience in pediatric medicine and preventative care to CLn Skin Care. As the co-founder of Coast Pediatrics Del Mar, Coast Pediatrics Carmel Valley, and Coast Pediatrics 4S, Dr. Gillin has promoted healthy and active lifestyles for children. San Diego Magazine has recognized her dedication to community service and pediatric excellence, where she has been honored as a "Top Doctor" annually from 2006 through 2023. Dr. Gillin's extensive leadership background includes serving on the board of Hanna Fenichel and as a board trustee at Francis Parker K-12 school, demonstrating her commitment to education and community engagement.

"I am honored to join CLn Skin Care's MAB and contribute to its mission of advancing skin health," said Dr. Gillin. "With a focus on preventative care and community engagement, I look forward to collaborating with the team to empower individuals in their skincare journey."

Dr. Doug Krohn, a distinguished primary care pediatrician and specialist in neonatal care and cognitive behavior therapy, adds a unique perspective to CLn Skin Care's board of directors. With a medical degree from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and residency training at Montefiore Medical Center, Dr. Krohn's clinical acumen and leadership skills have been honed through various professional affiliations, including Northern Westchester Hospital at Northwell Health and Optum Tri-State/CareMount Medical, amongst others. He has been recognized as one of America's Best Doctors, New York Magazine Best Doctors, Westchester Magazine Best Doctors, and Castle Connolly Best Doctors for several years, and has been named by Optum as an Optum Preferred Provider. Further, Dr. Krohn's passion for medical education, pharmacology and biotechnology aligns perfectly with CLn Skin Care's mission to deliver science-backed skincare solutions.

"What I love about CLn's line of products is that they put health and self-care back in the hands of the patient," said Dr. Krohn. "The brand empowers patients and their families to administer effective remedies without unnecessary intermediaries safely. I'm thrilled to join the board and contribute to their mission of empowering all families throughout their skincare journeys."

With the addition of Dr. Shakha Gillin and Dr. Doug Krohn to its MAB, CLn Skin Care reaffirms its commitment to excellence and innovation in skincare. The brand looks forward to adding additional pediatric medicine experts to further its mission of promoting healthier skin for all.

For more information about CLn Skin Care, please visit CLnWash.com .

For additional information, please get in touch with [email protected] at CLn Skin Care.

About CLn Skin Care

CLn Skin Care is a breakthrough line of gentle yet effective skin cleansers for the face, body, and scalp. Renowned cardiologist Dr. Azam Anwar created it after he suffered a severe skin infection. With a mission to promote healthier skin through science-backed solutions, CLn Skin Care offers a range of products specifically formulated to address common skin concerns, including acne, eczema-prone skin, athletic-related skin issues, and itchy scalp. Rooted in dermatological expertise and clinical research, CLn Skin Care is trusted by physicians and consumers worldwide for its efficacy and safety.

