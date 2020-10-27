Clēnera Selects RES for Largest Solar Project in Iowa

"At Clēnera, we depend on strong EPC partners that are innovative and provide the highest levels of quality and safety, and we selected RES because of their strong track record and expertise around the country," said Michael Gallego, VP of Operations at Clēnera. "Clean energy is about to be a reality for tens of thousands of Iowans thanks to this project."

As the project's EPC partner, RES will provide a full range of complete and professional solutions, including recruitment of trained personnel, safety standards and procurement of local goods and services. RES, the world's largest independent renewable energy company, commenced construction in July 2020 and will employ over 280 workers at the peak of construction, many of whom will be locally hired.

"We are pleased to partner with Clēnera to bring reliable solar energy to communities across Iowa," said Tim Jordan, Senior VP of Solar Construction at RES. "This project will create hundreds of local jobs and provide a substantial economic impact through direct purchasing and tax revenue."

Occupying nearly 800 acres of land in Louisa County, Wapello Solar is now the largest solar project in Iowa. Louisa County is already realizing the significant economic benefits, with just over 200 construction workers already on site and an anticipated $5.2 million in tax revenue. The project will power 21,000 homes. Central Iowa Power Cooperative will purchase all of the energy produced by the Wapello Solar project.

"We are thrilled to work with Clēnera on this milestone project, as we look to strike a meaningful balance with energy cost, reliability and stewardship for our members," said CIPCO CEO and Executive Vice President Bill Cherrier. "Energy produced by the sun provides an excellent complement to wind energy. The energy we purchase from Wapello Solar will be produced during our daily and seasonal peak demand times. This is an innovative way for us to offer reliability and efficiency to CIPCO's energy portfolio."

SOURCE Renewable Energy Systems Limited

Related Links

http://www.res-group.com

