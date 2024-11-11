CLO and Pantone Unveil Digital Fashion Showcase to Celebrate "Dualities" Palette Launch

- The collaboration highlights the creative journey of the CLO Creator Collective as they bring the Pantone palette of 175 new colors to life.

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CLO Virtual Fashion Inc., a leader in 3D fashion design software, is thrilled to announce a collaboration with Pantone LLC, the global authority on color, to celebrate the launch of "Dualities", a palette of 175 new colors added to the Pantone Fashion, Home + Interiors system. This exciting initiative between long-time partners will showcase a series of captivating videos created by CLO Creators, inspired by the vibrant new colors now available in CLO.

Still from video created by Josh Jen (@novus.amor) for CLO x Pantone Dualities collaboration New 'Dualities' palette added to the Pantone Fashion, Home + Interiors system

As part of this partnership, fashion designers from the CLO Creator Collective have produced a series of videos highlighting the rich contrasts and nuances of the Dualities palette. These videos feature stunning digital renders that showcase the new colors in action, as well as behind-the-scenes footage that reveals the creative process behind each piece. The project will be released on CLO and Pantone's social media channels over the next few months, inspiring fellow creatives to explore the possibilities of the new palette.

"Pantone's color libraries have been integrated within CLO since 2019, and we're delighted to further our partnership through this collaboration," says Victoria Wang, Brand Communications Manager at CLO Virtual Fashion. "Both CLO and Pantone are dedicated to empowering artists and designers, and this project allows us to showcase some amazing creatives. We can't wait to see how our community brings Dualities to life through their designs."

In addition to the video series, interviews with CLO Creators will be featured on Pantone's website, offering insights into the creative process and the inspiration they drew from the Dualities palette.

"Pantone's new palette, Dualities, was created based on global trends we are seeing in color usage of shadows and pastels," says Tannese Williams, Product Marketing and Development Manager for Pantone Fashion, Home & Interiors. "We are so proud to partner with CLO, not only to provide opportunities for CLO users to leverage this new palette, but also to highlight the CLO creative community to bring these colors to life through their own vision. Seeing the creative community be inspired by Dualities has been a rewarding experience, and we hope to continue to be a source of inspiration and color consistency for all designers."

The creators featured include Josh Jen (@novus.amor), Calvyn Justus (@calvynjustus), Stephy Fung (@stephyfung), Vesna Stawa (@orchidea3d), Llhenvil Paneda (@lhenvilpaneda), Monica Findeis (@fadinha.3d), Jon Sanchez (@slamthings), Povilas Zaleskis (@biascutwoman), Greta Staude (@fashionx3d), and Alfie Taylor (@akjt11).

To stay updated and experience the video series, follow CLO ( @itsclo3d ) and Pantone ( @pantone ) on Instagram. Designers and artists are encouraged to explore the new colors in CLO and share their creations using the hashtag #CLOxPantone.

About CLO Virtual Fashion

CLO Virtual Fashion is the creator of CLO, the leading 3D fashion design software used and trusted by designers, small businesses, and titans of the fashion industry to achieve a seamless digital workflow. With over two decades of research and development in accurate garment simulation, CLO Virtual Fashion's mission is to empower users at every step of the garment journey, from concept to design, manufacturing to marketing, and fitting to styling. In addition to 3D garment design software, CLO Virtual Fashion's products include CLO-SET (a digital asset management and collaboration platform), CONNECT (a digital fashion hub and marketplace), and consumer-facing solutions such as e-commerce virtual fittings. CLO's interconnected and ever-growing product ecosystem is built to power the future of everything related to garments.

About Pantone

Pantone provides the universal language of color that enables color-critical decisions through every stage of the workflow for brands and manufacturers. More than 10 million designers and producers around the world rely on Pantone products and services to help define, communicate and control color from inspiration to realization – leveraging advanced X-Rite technology to achieve color consistency across various materials and finishes for graphics, fashion and product design. Pantone Standards feature digital and physical color specification and workflow tools. The Pantone Color Institute™ provides customized color standards, brand identity and product color consulting as well as trend forecasting inclusive of Pantone Color of the Year, Fashion Runway Color Trend Reports, color psychology and more. Pantone B2B Licensing incorporates the Pantone Color System into different products and services, enabling licensees to communicate and reproduce certified Pantone values and improve efficiencies for their users. Pantone Lifestyle brings color and design together across apparel, home, and accessories. Learn more at www.pantone.com and connect with Pantone on Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

