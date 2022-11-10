CLO Virtual Fashion Opens New Office in Paris to Support French User Communities

CLO Virtual Fashion's third office in Europe after Munich and Madrid will serve their French userbase and accelerate the company's global expansion

after and will serve their French userbase and accelerate the company's global expansion The decision to establish a Paris office was based on remarkable growth and interest from CLO's French user community

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CLO Virtual Fashion, the world's leading provider of digital garment solutions, today announced the opening of its new office in Paris, France, making this CLO's third European office after Munich and Madrid, and twelfth office globally.

This expansion will allow the company to provide superior services and hands-on support to the global user community and accelerate its growth in European markets.

"As a user-focused company, we aim to establish new offices in locations where our user communities are expanding and need more local support," said Simon Kim, CEO of CLO Virtual Fashion. "Opening the Paris office was a natural reaction to our rapidly growing userbase in France, and it is very exciting to see our solutions being used and recognized by more and more users around the globe."

CLO Virtual Fashion has developed a consolidated digital garment ecosystem that includes 3D fashion design software, a virtual collaboration and creation workspace, and a fashion creatives community platform where thousands of true-to-life garment designs are created, reviewed, and showcased. Countless global fashion brands and film/game production companies such as Hugo Boss, Mango, Adidas, Weta Digital, and Ubisoft use CLO Virtual Fashion solutions, making CLO the unrivaled leader of the virtual garment industry.

The company has 12 offices in over 10 countries around the world including Europe, Asia, and North and South America, all of which are operated as independent subsidiaries to provide the best service for each region. Paris will be the newest office joining Seoul, Jeju, New York, Los Angeles, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Bangalore, Munich, Madrid, Tokyo, and Sao Paulo.

"We are committed to expanding our presence globally to serve each and every one of our diverse users," said Kim. "We always strive to closely engage with our users to meet their practical needs and make sure they experience the most creative and efficient workflow throughout the whole digitization journey."

SOURCE CLO Virtual Fashion