HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CLO Virtual Fashion, the leading provider of digital garment 3D solutions is excited to announce the opening of its new office situated in the centre of Ho Chi Minh City. This strategic move is part of the company's continued expansion in Southeast Asia following the successful launch of an office in Jakarta last year.

CLO Virtual Fashion Opens New Office in Vietnam in Response to Growth in Southeast Asia

The CLO Vietnam team has supported local enterprises integrating 3D solutions into their workflows, assisting companies like Phuong Dong Garment Joint Stock Company, Thai Son S.P., Crystal Vietnam, Bowker Vietnam and Asmara International Limited. To strengthen community engagement among its expanding user base, CLO Vietnam hosted its inaugural User Summit and Digital Fashion Exhibition in Ho Chi Minh. The event successfully united clients and partners to explore the CLO Ecosystem while showcasing local talent, attracting hundreds of visitors. Additionally, the local team has been present at key industry events like Saigontex and Hanoitex, gaining insights into the unique needs of the Vietnamese market.

Simon Kim, CEO of CLO Virtual Fashion states, "We are thrilled to establish a presence in Vietnam where already a large community of CLO users are designing in 3D and finding value in working in 3D. In times of continuous supply chain disruptions and to cope with the fast paced fashion cycle, 3D design is the only way forward for the apparel industry, and we hope to provide direct ample support for the industry and serve the community closely to fit the needs of Vietnam users."

CLO Virtual Fashion is recognized as a global leader in digital garment solutions, empowering all aspects of the garment life cycle, including concept development, design, manufacturing, marketing, fitting, and styling. Through the fashion design software, CLO enables designers to design clothes with an unlimited variety of fabrics, accessories, sewing patterns, and designs that can be attached and removed to achieve the perfect design. Global fashion companies such as Gap, New Balance and Target use CLO's digital garment ecosystem to create true-to-life garment designs.

With the addition of the Ho Chi Minh office, CLO Virtual Fashion now operates in 14 offices across 12 countries worldwide. Each office functions as an independent subsidiary, ensuring that the company delivers the best service and support tailored to the needs of each region. By opening offices close to software users, CLO aims to provide enhanced support and personalised services to its valued customers in Vietnam.

About CLO Virtual Fashion

CLO Virtual Fashion is a global leader in the digital garment industry, empowering the entire garment lifecycle from concept to design, manufacturing, marketing, and styling. With our advanced 3D Cloth Simulation Algorithm, we merge and converge all components related to digital garments. Our interconnected products and services include 3D design software, virtual collaboration workspace, fashion creatives community platform, and integration plug-in system.

CLO revolutionised the industry by building efficient workflows, reducing production time and costs, and ensuring higher accuracy and quality. With offices in 12 countries worldwide, including New York, Los Angeles, Shanghai, and Paris, CLO is committed to transforming the fashion industry on a global scale.

