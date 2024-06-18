MADRID, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CLO Spain successfully hosted its highly anticipated 2nd User Summit, an exclusive event for its Enterprise clients in Spain and Portugal. With the attendance of more than 40 leading companies, including prominent brands such as Sprinter, Zara, Pull & Bear, Bershka, Mango, Desigual, Gobik, as well as renowned suppliers and manufacturers like Happypunt, FSM, Valerius, and Grupo Anjo, the gathering became a landmark of innovation and networking in the 3D fashion industry in Spain.

CLO3D Spain Summit Brings Together Over 40 Leading Textile Industry Companies with Their Update eCLOsystem Solutions.

The event, held in the heart of Madrid last week, featured the presentation of new CLO3D functionalities, their update eCLOsystem of solutions including those highly sought after that were developed with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. These innovations promise to further accelerate the way brands design and produce their collections, optimizing processes, improving product quality, and consequently, reducing returns.

One of the most anticipated moments was the presentation by Mango, which interactively and visually shared its success stories achieved with CLO3D. Attendees could see firsthand how Mango has integrated these technologies to reach new levels of efficiency and creativity throughout the product lifecycle.

The Summit was not only a platform to showcase technological advancements but also a conducive space for networking and collaboration. Attendees enjoyed live music, fostering a relaxed atmosphere where numerous collaboration and joint growth opportunities emerged.

CLO3D continues to position itself as a leader in 3D design and simulation solutions for the textile industry in the Iberian market.

For more information, please contact: Jorge San Martin Juan Business Development Manager [email protected]

About CLO: CLO VIRTUAL FASHION is a leading company in digital design solutions for the fashion industry. With a strong presence in Spain and Portugal, it is dedicated to offering advanced tools that help brands innovate and optimize their design and production processes.

SOURCE CLO Virtual Fashion