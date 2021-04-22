CLOC Announces Mike Haven as New President

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Corporate Legal Operations Consortium (CLOC), the leading organization dedicated to transforming the business of law, today announced a transition in its leadership. Mary O'Carroll, who has led CLOC since January 2019, will step down as President and board member, effective on May 1. Mike Haven, a board member since March 2019, will assume the role of President. O'Carroll and Haven, and Betsi Roach, CLOC's Executive Director, will kick off the CLOC Global Institute , May 10-13, 2021 in an opening address to the legal community.

O'Carroll is stepping down because she is leaving her position as Director of Legal Operations at Google to pursue an opportunity with Ironclad, a leading contract lifecycle management platform and long-time CLOC sponsor. Under her leadership, CLOC more than doubled its membership, opening its doors to include law firms and, more recently, the entire legal ecosystem. As Chief Community Officer for Ironclad, O'Carroll will remain an active member of the CLOC community but can no longer serve on the CLOC leadership team due to the potential for conflict of interest.

"It has been an amazing privilege to help grow and lead this incredible community," said O'Carroll. "While this was a hard decision, it was made easier because I have so much confidence in Mike as a leader. He is the perfect person to take CLOC into the future and continue to build this exceptional global legal operations movement."

A longtime contributor to the CLOC community, Mike Haven is Head of Legal Operations and Associate General Counsel for Intel. A trained attorney, he has over two decades of experience in law and legal operations, including roles with K&L Gates LLP, NetApp, and Gap Inc. As a board member, he has been a staunch advocate for bringing the entire legal ecosystem together in the CLOC community to address and solve the most challenging obstacles standing in the way of industry progress. As President, Mike will continue leading the organization down this path.

"I am honored and excited to step into this role," said Haven. "I have so much respect for Mary and appreciate all that she has contributed to legal industry transformation throughout her career. She has left CLOC in a great place. Working with Executive Director Betsi Roach, our leadership board, and our world-class professional staff and volunteer team, I will continue to build on our commitment to support the entire legal ecosystem and foster a more diverse, inclusive, efficient, and innovative culture. We have so much to look forward to as an organization, community, and industry. The future is bright."

CLOC is a member-based community focused on redefining the business of law. Through information sharing, collaboration, and innovation, CLOC seeks to make the legal value chain more inclusive, transparent, and responsive.



