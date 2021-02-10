CLOC Launches Member Expansion--Inviting Entire Legal Ecosystem to Join Community

This community will be the first-of-its-kind to bring together the legal ecosystem to move the business of law forward. Tweet this

"This expansion has been a long time coming," said Mary O'Carroll, CLOC Board President. "Since our launch in 2016, we've grown in resources and sophistication and now are in a position to welcome the entire ecosystem and bring the community together to offer insights, perspectives, make progress, and foster global connections in meaningful ways. We're ready to turn up the volume for CLOC. We have experienced how the power of many can be greater than the efforts of one. Real power lies in scale – many players sharing information and solving problems together."

Called out specifically is a reimagined events and education plan that not only addresses the effects of COVID on live programming through 2021, but also strategically focuses on formats and accessibility to drive engagement across the entire ecosystem. CLOC will share the full event strategy in early March 2021.

O'Carroll continues "At its simplest, this new community is about pairing diversity of thought with the right solutions to spark conversations to drive transformation of the business of law."

Betsi Roach, Executive Director, added "Our members and the greater legal community are hungry for more resources to answer questions and advance their careers. Creating a place that champions diversity of ideas and thoughts will not only disrupt the business of law but will define professional growth paths and pave the way for future generations. This is an exciting advancement on our continued journey to make a real impact on both the legal industry and for those in our community to grow their networks."

CLOC said this is the first major milestone in the multi-phase project plan with plans to launch other key milestones over Q1 and Q2 of 2021.

For more information on the Corporate Legal Operations Consortium, visit cloc.org.

