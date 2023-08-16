Clock Foundation Unveils 3rd Generation Universal Aging Biomarkers for Mammals

-Horvath's Breakthrough Clocks Usher in a New Era of Rejuvenation Treatment Testing

LOS ANGELES , Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clock Foundation, a California non-profit, is today unveiling 3rd generation universal epigenetic clocks, which predict age across all mammalian species. In 2013, Dr. Steve Horvath made a tremendous advance in the field of aging biomarkers with the introduction of the first pan-tissue human epigenetic clock. This revolutionary biomarker can predict the age of virtually any human cell or tissue with impressive accuracy, based on the chemical modifications of the DNA molecule, specifically cytosine methylation.

Fast forward to today, after furthering the research with his postdoctoral associates Dr. Morgan Levine and Dr. Ake Lu, 2nd generation epigenetic clocks emerged. These measures go beyond age prediction, providing insights into human morbidity and mortality. Previously, a significant drawback however was that these aging clocks were exclusive to humans, with cumbersome methods required for testing of other mammals.

This limitation is now a thing of the past, with the introduction of the Horvath Mammalian Methylation Array and 3rd generation universal epigenetic clocks, which together enable reliable testing for all mammals, including rodents, dogs, cats, horses, cattle, dolphins, whales, polar bears, and many others. These biomarkers are tailor-made for use in translational research, where new treatments can be tested in multiple species on the path towards use in human clinical trials. This monumental achievement, funded by the Paul Allen Foundation and orchestrated by the Horvath lab, is documented in recent publications in Science and Nature Aging, featuring tests on over 11,500 DNA samples from 185 diverse mammalian species.

Dr. Steve Horvath expressed his enthusiasm, "The ability of a singular mathematical formula to determine the age of species separated by evolution for over 200 million years is nothing short of remarkable. These clocks have ushered in a new generation of epigenetic clocks that hold immense potential for aging and rejuvenation research."

Robert Brooke, Executive Director of the Clock Foundation, shared, "Dr. Horvath's most recent revelations are the fruits of years of relentless dedication, innovation, and collaboration. They open doors to various applications, notably a streamlined method to evaluate potential rejuvenation treatments across species and foresee the potential success of these treatments in clinical settings."

