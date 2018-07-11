Clock Spring Leak Stopper™ Works Under Pressure

HOUSTON, Sept. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Clock Spring Company, Inc. (Clock Spring), the world's leading manufacturer of highly innovative and engineered products for the repair and rehabilitation of pipe-based critical infrastructure, is expanding its product line with the introduction of Leak Stopper™, an emergency solution for onstream leak repair.

"Innovation is a strategic pillar at Clock Spring, and we pride ourselves on providing the industries we serve with elegantly designed and exceptionally effective products," says Clock Spring CEO and President Matthew Boucher. "Our new Leak Stopper™ delivers a safe and simple repair that is easy to install and cost-effective to deploy across a broad range of applications."

With a clamping strength of 5,929 lbf, the Clock Spring Leak Stopper is ideal for oil and gas pipelines, refineries and petrochemical plants, and municipal water and gas distribution lines, replacing costly and cumbersome bolt-on products and clamps that require more time to install and introduce greater risk.

In a matter of seconds, a trained technician using a gauged clamping device can tension the specialized strap securely over a leak with a low-profile buckle. The result is a reliable, durable temporary repair that can be overwrapped with one of Clock Spring's industry-leading composite solutions.

According to Buddy Powers, Vice president of Product Management, exceptional engineering has once again produced a superior product.

"Extensive testing has verified the Leak Stopper band's exceptional break strength, establishing this product as a valuable and much needed tool for mitigating environmental impact and restoring safe operations," he says.

About Clock Spring

Clock Spring simplifies asset stewardship and helps drive global economies by providing safe, sustainable solutions for maintenance and emergency repair of critical infrastructure, including oil, gas, product, and water pipelines, natural gas distribution lines, and high-consequence industrial pipe works. Our composite pipe repair and inline insertion valves have been deployed in 75 countries by installers trained and certified by Clock Spring. Clock Spring solutions include the innovative Snap Wrap, Contour and DiamondWrap® composite products as well as the award-winning EZ Valve™ for water lines. All Clock Spring products are easy to install, cost-effective to deploy, and durable for decades. www.clockspring.com

