Clockwork Showcases Innovative Cloud Acceleration Solution at Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo and SREcon24 EMEA

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clockwork, the pioneer in nanosecond-accurate clock synchronization for network optimization, is proud to announce its participation in two prestigious industry events: the Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2024 and SREcon24 EMEA.

Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2024

Clockwork will showcase its innovative solutions to optimize GPU and CPU cloud performance and host a roundtable at the Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2024, which will be held from October 21 to 24, 2024, in Orlando, Florida. This premier event brings CIOs and IT executives together to explore the technology, insights, and trends shaping the future of IT and business.

Clockwork Announces Participation in Leading Industry Events Post this

Attendees are invited to visit the Clockwork booth (#127 in the IT Xpo Atlantic Hall, IOCS Marketplace) to see live demonstrations and discuss how its software can optimize network performance for time-sensitive cloud applications in financial services, gaming, cloud computing, AI, and more.

Clockwork's VP of Partnerships and Operations Dan Zheng and Head of Sales Sean Coughlin will lead a roundtable discussion for the banking industry entitled "Are Your Infrastructure and Operations Ready for GenAI? " on Monday, October 21, from 1:45 PM to 2:30 PM. The session will focus on:

Monitoring and optimizing AI workloads: training, inference, bottlenecks

Building scalable, cost-effective infrastructure by choosing the right environment (cloud vs. on-prem), network fabrics (traditional Ethernet vs. RoCE vs InfiniBand), cost-performance trade-offs

Embedding GenAI: integration with enterprise services and data, model training/fine-tuning, RAG, and vector databases

"We look forward to demonstrating how Clockwork is transforming unpredictable data networks into deterministic, high-performance, consistently reliable systems to Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo attendees," stated Zheng. "Our innovative network acceleration software can power the next generation of cloud and AI applications, improving network performance and user experience while significantly reducing costs."

SREcon24 EMEA

Clockwork is also participating in SREcon24 EMEA , which will take place from October 29 to 31, 2024, in Dublin, Ireland. This conference is dedicated to the principles and practices of Site Reliability Engineering.

Clockwork's Senior Solutions Engineer Lerna Ekmekcioglu will present a talk on Tuesday, October 29, entitled "Rock around the Clock (Synchronization): Improve Performance with High Precision Time!" This presentation highlights the importance of clock synchronization in diagnosing latency issues in distributed systems and preventing delays caused by network contention.

Clockwork's solutions will be showcased at booth #8 with live demonstrations.

"SREcon24 EMEA provides an excellent platform for Clockwork to discuss how high-precision clock synchronization at scale solves a wide range of network performance problems whether on-premises, cloud or hybrid environments," said Ekmekcioglu. "We're looking forward to engaging with the SRE community and demonstrating how attendees can improve performance for end users, while lowering costs."

About Clockwork

Founded by a team from Stanford University, Clockwork's technology enables time-sensitive applications in areas such as financial trading, high-tech, and online gaming. Its software-based solutions can run anywhere: in on-premises data centers, public clouds, or hybrid environments. Aiming for the "clockless architecture" prevalent in distributed systems and networks, Clockwork seeks to redefine a large part of how these technologies (which underlie the cloud) are currently practiced. Learn more at www.clockwork.io .

SOURCE Clockwork