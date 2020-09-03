Cloetta Finds Digital Sweet Spot with Infor

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialised by industry, today announced that Cloetta, a leading confectionery company in Northern Europe, has selected Infor CloudSuite Food & Beverage to support digital transformation and drive innovation across its operations. The solution is expected to go live in 2021 for 650 users.

Serving markets across Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Netherlands, Germany and the UK, Cloetta has eight production facilities in five countries. The nature of the confectionery sector is that most purchases are impulse driven and experiential, therefore keeping pace with demand whilst ensuring quality is paramount to its success.

Cloetta selected Infor CloudSuite Food & Beverage based on a number of factors. Having been an Infor M3 customer for many years, a long-standing and trusted relationship with Infor existed. In addition, the confectionery leader was impressed with the deep industry functionality in Infor CloudSuite Food & Beverage, which supports the nuances and dynamics of its business, including aspects such as quality control, recipe management and traceability. In line with its quest to modernise, the solution's multi-tenant cloud architecture was key to the decision.

"In meeting the needs of our market, it's imperative that we have the agility to respond quickly to trends in order to capitalise on new opportunities, and ultimately maximise sales," comments Per Svensson, Cloetta IT director. "Through moving to a more modern, digitalised platform from which to channel innovation and optimise our business, we had absolute confidence that Infor CloudSuite Food & Beverage was the right solution for Cloetta. We're looking forward to the journey ahead in partnership with Infor, safe in the knowledge that we'll have industry-leading capabilities that allow us to build market share in our key territories and subsectors."

"Digitalisation is undoubtedly a crucial lever in gaining market share," comments Marcel Koks, Infor industry & solution strategy director for food & beverage. "Infor's micro-vertical focus is designed to put capabilities that address issues specific to a given industry — whether that is processes, compliance, standards, KPIs or fulfilment models — into the hands of micro-vertical companies such as Cloetta, to help boost performance and, ultimately, increase market share."

