ClonBio Group Ltd. selects Seeq for Enterprise-Wide Analytics

The Seeq platform will be leveraged to maximize production and increase energy efficiency across the largest biorefinery in Europe

SEATTLE, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeq, a leader in industrial analytics, AI, and monitoring, and ClonBio Group Ltd., an Irish agribusiness company, today announced a multi-year commercial agreement for the Seeq Industrial Analytics and AI platform to be leveraged across ClonBio's biorefinery assets in Europe and its principal asset in the US to further accelerate digital transformation outcomes.

Through the agreement, ClonBio will implement the Seeq Industrial Analytics & AI Suite to empower its engineering teams to optimize production and improve energy performance across a variety of assets. Initially, the company plans to leverage Seeq to gain a deeper understanding of daily operations at its Pannonia Bio multi-product facility in Hungary, home to Europe's largest grain biorefinery and largest ethanol production facility. This will enable the company to quickly investigate and discover insights to improve energy efficiency and, ultimately, bottom-line results.

"By leveraging the Seeq platform to provide a holistic view of our time series data sets across assets, the ClonBio team is empowered to collaborate and make the data-backed decisions necessary to drive true digital transformation results, including sustainability progress," said Ricardo Davi, Division Head of Engineering at ClonBio Group Ltd.

"Continuous improvement plays an essential role in enabling industrial organizations to achieve their business objectives and sustainability initiatives," said Dr. Lisa Graham, CEO at Seeq. "Seeq is honored to provide our industrial analytics and AI SaaS platform to ClonBio and enable it to leverage its operational data and collective knowledge to drive these efforts."

Seeq delivers a self-service industrial analytics and AI platform that accesses and leverages vast amounts of historically underused data. By incorporating leading-edge technologies, including AI, machine learning and other capabilities into its platform and leveraging its global partner network, Seeq powers a range of use cases for employees across the enterprise to accelerate digital transformation outcomes such as operational excellence and profitability, workforce upskilling, and sustainability.

IT Vizion, a Seeq-certified partner with deep expertise in the energy industry, is supporting ClonBio's Seeq implementation, including the prioritization, development, and rollout of use cases to accelerate the company's time to value with the Seeq platform.

