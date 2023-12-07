CloneMe.io Unveils The Worlds' First AI Art Assistant 'Kimberly': Your Definitive Guide to Art Basel and Miami Art Week

CloneMe.io

07 Dec, 2023, 14:51 ET

MIAMI, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CloneMe.io, a leader in innovative AI solutions, has announced the launch of the World's first AI Art Assistant named 'Kimberly'. Designed to be the definitive guide for all things related to Miami Art Week and Art Basel, Kimberly is a groundbreaking, hyper-realistic digital assistant in the world of art and culture.

Kimberly is one of dozens of CloneMe.io's hyper-realistic AI models. Kimberly boasts the latest insider insights on Miami Art Week – from exclusive events, galleries, and VIP soirées to top dining destinations. CloneMe.io has meticulously crafted Kimberly to elevate the Art Week experience for seasoned connoisseurs and casual explorers alike, promising an Art Week like no other.

"Our aim with Kimberly is to provide an immersive, informative, and personalized guide to one of the art world's most significant events," says Jason Inasi, CEO of DigitalDNA Labs, CloneMe's parent company. "Whether you're a seasoned art collector or a first-time attendee, Kimberly is designed to help you navigate the hundreds of Miami Art Week events with ease."

Users can access Kimberly for free at CloneMe.io, where her realtime voice and avatar responds with tailored recommendations based on individual preferences. This includes insider tips on must-see exhibits, access to exclusive events, and guidance to the best dining spots in Miami. Kimberly is intuitive and user-friendly, making her accessible to a wide range of users.

In addition to event guidance, Kimberly also provides educational insights into artworks, artists, and galleries, enhancing the cultural experience of Miami Art Week. Her vast knowledge library and real-time updates ensure that users are always in the know.

CloneMe.io's commitment to enhancing cultural experiences through technology is exemplified in Kimberly. This AI Art Assistant not only represents a significant leap in AI driven technology but also redefines the way art enthusiasts engage with major events like Art Basel. For more information and to access Kimberly, AI art assistant, visit CloneMe.io.

About CloneMe

CloneMe is a pioneering technology company specializing in artificial intelligence. the company is committed to developing AI solutions that are not only intelligent but also personable and user-friendly. CloneMe's mission is to make technology more human, one AI model at a time.

Media Contact:
Krizia De La Puente
786-484-4447
[email protected]
Cloneme.io

SOURCE CloneMe.io

