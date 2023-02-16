CloneSmart Launches Digital Cannabis Genetics Marketplace

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CloneSmart (pronounced: "clones mart"), a leading cannabis technology platform providing integrated marketing and sales solutions for nurseries, seed banks, distributors, and retail outlets, is proud to announce the official launch of their digital genetics marketplace located at CloneSmart.com.

The primary of goal of CloneSmart is to streamline the process of genetics procurement for commercial farms as well as provide an access portal to help businesses and consumers find quality cannabis and hemp genetics in their area.

CloneSmart provides real-time menus for genetics that are available to commercial farmers and information on where to find clones available to consumers.

CloneSmart can be used to search or list cannabis clones, hemp clones, cannabis teens, hemp teens, cannabis mother plants, cannabis seeds, hemp seeds, and cannabis tissue cultures.

To learn more about CloneSmart, visit CloneSmart.com

