Clongen Laboratories Celebrates 20th Anniversary

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clongen Laboratories, LLC, a leading provider of Contract Research Services and Infectious Disease Diagnostic Services, celebrates 20 years of service. The company was founded by Dr. Ahmed Kilani and launched its first laboratory operation in Germantown, MD in 2004.

"Since our journey began in 2004, Clongen Labs has grown significantly and established a reputation of quality in all areas of services the laboratory offers. This is an exciting time in our organization's lifecycle and we are excited to continue onto our next phase of growth, Kilani said." "As we expand our offerings in contract research services and infectious disease diagnostic tests, we push the boundaries of science and remain focused on our mission which is improving human and animal health. We are grateful to our clients and partners for their trust and support, which has enabled us to reach this substantial milestone, Kilani added".

In an age of technological revolution, Clongen Labs is uniquely positioned to excel and utilize innovative science to serve our broad base of clients. With many years of extensive expertise and seasoned talent in molecular biology, cell biology and microbiology, Clongen Laboratories is an invaluable resource for organizations that require professional scientific support to test or release their products.

"This anniversary is a significant milestone and reflects our enduring commitment to advancing scientific research, Kilani stated."

Since its inception, Clongen Labs served as a CLIA-certified/CAP accredited clinical reference laboratory focused on infectious disease diagnostics and a Contract Research Organization (CRO) that offered lot release tests such as Sterility, Endotoxin, Mycoplasma and Adventitious virus detection assays among many other services. Our infectious disease testing division offers more than 240 molecular tests covering viruses, bacteria, yeast, mold and parasites that can cause human disease. For more information about Clongen' s menu offerings, please visit: www.clongen.com

A leader in Contract Research Services and Molecular Diagnostics, Clongen Laboratories, a CAP-accredited facility, is licensed as a clinical laboratory in four states. Since its inception in 2004, the company has enjoyed rapid growth and steadily expanded its menu offerings. Located in Gaithersburg, on the I-270 corridor in Montgomery County, MD, Clongen enjoys a strategic presence in close proximity to the National Institutes of Health, Johns Hopkins University, The University of Maryland and other biotechnology institutions. Clongen Laboratories is a pioneer in developing innovative diagnostic tests utilizing rapid detection methods with the goal of improving human and animal health. For more information, please visit www.clongen.com

