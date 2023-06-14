Cloopen Enters into Binding Term Sheet to Settle U.S. Securities Class Actions

News provided by

Cloopen Group Holding Limited

14 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

BEIJING, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloopen Group Holding Limited (OTC: RAASY) ("Cloopen" or the "Company") today announced that, on June 5, 2023, it entered into a binding term sheet (the "Term Sheet") for the settlement of class action lawsuits commenced in April 2021 in the New York Supreme Court (captioned Sonny St. John v. Cloopen Group Holding Limited et al., Index No. 652617/2021 (N.Y. Sup. Ct. N.Y. Cnty.)) and in December 2021 in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York (captioned Dong v. Cloopen Group Holding Limited et al., Case No. 1:21-cv-10610-JGK-RWL (S.D.N.Y.)), collectively alleging claims for violations of Sections 11, 12(a)(2) and 15 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Term Sheet requires Cloopen to pay a total of US$12.0 million in cash to the plaintiff class, representing approximately 6% of its cash and cash equivalents as of May 31, 2023 based on unaudited management accounts.

The settlement is subject to certain conditions including entering into a final settlement agreement, notice to the class members, and court approval. The parties jointly informed the court that they hope to be in a position to finalize and file the preliminary settlement approval and notice documents within forty-five (45) days from the execution of the Term Sheet.

Mr. Changxun Sun, chairman of the board of directors and chief executive officer of Cloopen, commented, "We will use our best efforts to enter into a final settlement agreement and obtain the necessary court approval. We believe that the full and final resolution of the class action lawsuits will enable us to focus more on our daily, ongoing business operations as well as the pursuit of future developments."

About Cloopen Group Holding Limited

Cloopen Group Holding Limited is a leading multi-capability cloud-based communications solution provider in China offering a full suite of cloud-based communications solutions, covering communications platform as a service (CPaaS), cloud-based contact centers (cloud-based CC), and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations (cloud-based UC&C). Cloopen's mission is to enhance the daily communication experience and operational productivity for enterprises. Cloopen aspires to drive the transformation of enterprise communications industry by offering innovative marketing and operational tactics and SaaS-based tools.

For more information, please visit https://ir.yuntongxun.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Cloopen may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Cloopen's beliefs and expectations as well as its financial outlook, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Cloopen's current expectations and involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Cloopen's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date of the press release, and Cloopen does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Cloopen Group Holding Limited
Investor Relations
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Cloopen Group Holding Limited

Also from this source

Cloopen Receives Notice from the NYSE to Suspend Trading and Commence Delisting Proceedings

Cloopen Regains Compliance with NYSE Minimum Price Requirement

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.