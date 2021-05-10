Cloopen Filed 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F

BEIJING, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloopen Group Holding Limited ("Cloopen" or the "Company") (NYSE: RAAS), a leading multi-capability cloud-based communications solution provider in China, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F that includes its audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 10, 2021, U. S. Eastern Time.

The annual report can be accessed on Cloopen's investor relations website at https://ir.yuntongxun.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company will also provide a hard copy of the annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and American Depositary Share holders upon request.

About Cloopen

Cloopen Group Holding Limited is a leading multi-capability cloud-based communications solution provider in China offering a full suite of cloud-based communications solutions, covering communications platform as a service (CPaaS), cloud-based contact centers (cloud-based CC), and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations (cloud-based UC&C). The Company's mission is to enhance the daily communication experience and operational productivity for enterprises. The Company aspires to drive the transformation of enterprise communications industry by offering innovative marketing and operational tactics and SaaS-based tools.

For more information, please visit: ir.yuntongxun.com.

Company Contact

In China:

Cloopen Group Holding Limited

Investor Relations

E-mail: [email protected]

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Yang Song

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

E-mail: [email protected]

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Cloopen Group Holding Limited

Related Links

www.yuntongxun.com

