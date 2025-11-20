Clootrack surpasses 100 Billion OpenAI Tokens, redefining AI-Powered Voice of the Customer analytics

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clootrack , the AI-powered customer intelligence platform used by over 150 global enterprises, today announced that its customers have collectively processed more than 100 billion OpenAI tokens, marking a defining moment in the enterprise adoption of AI-driven Voice of the Customer (VoC) analytics .

The milestone follows Clootrack's migration of its patented unsupervised thematic analysis engine to OpenAI in 2024 and the introduction of its Agentic Workflow Builder for VoC in February 2025. Together, these advances have accelerated how enterprises extract, interpret, and act on customer feedback across millions of data points and touchpoints.

"This achievement is not about token volume; it is about trust at scale," said Shameel Abdulla , CEO of Clootrack. "Our customers are using AI to rebuild their decision loops, understanding what matters to customers and acting on it faster with 98%+ accuracy and repeatable precision."

Enterprises across industries now rely on Clootrack's OpenAI-powered workflows to uncover and act on the real drivers of customer experience. Brands have reduced ecommerce returns by double digits, improved NPS within a quarter, accelerated product development by three times, reduced agent churn by up to 20%, shortened investment diligence cycles by weeks, and lowered average handling time by 10–15% in contact centers. Each outcome reflects how AI, when built for enterprise context, delivers measurable business results rather than surface-level insights.

Behind the milestone lies more than a year of engineering persistence. Clootrack's data science and product teams rebuilt their core algorithms, product framework, and development processes to ensure full transparency, explainability, and control. "We hit walls almost every day, but we refused to compromise on precision," Shameel added. "Crossing 100 billion tokens proves that when AI is built for outcomes, it scales responsibly and meaningfully."

Clootrack's platform combines unsupervised thematic analysis with agentic AI workflows to decode emotion, perception, and intent across more than 55 languages and 1,000+ data sources. Trusted by global leaders in retail, SaaS, banking, healthcare, and private equity, Clootrack enables organizations to move from fragmented feedback to unified, real-time intelligence that drives profitability, growth, and stronger customer relationships.

About Clootrack

Clootrack is an enterprise-grade AI platform that helps organizations transform the voice of the customer into business outcomes. Its patented unsupervised analysis technology delivers 98% accuracy, enabling precise understanding of customer behavior and decision drivers. With integrations across more than 1,000 data sources and leading systems such as Medallia, Genesys, Salesforce, and Qualtrics, Clootrack empowers CX, product, and strategy teams to make faster, data-driven decisions that improve experience, loyalty, and growth. Visit www.clootrack.com for more information.

