Clopay® Earns 2025 Partner of the Year Award from The Home Depot®

MASON, Ohio, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clopay Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Griffon Corporation (NYSE: GFF) and North America's largest manufacturer of residential and commercial garage doors, has been honored with the 2025 Partner of the Year award in the millwork category by The Home Depot.

Clopay was recognized at the retailer's Supplier Meeting in Atlanta for its commitment to delivering high-quality products, innovative solutions, exceptional value and outstanding service to The Home Depot customers.

"This recognition reflects the strength of the Clopay brand and the vision driving our growth. By leveraging customer insights, marketing expertise, and our longstanding partnership with The Home Depot, we've redefined the garage door industry," said Clopay President Victor Weldon. "Our focus on enhancing the customer experience is evident in our investments in immersive in-store experiences and partner tools. Additionally, product innovations like the award-winning VertiStack® Avante® stacking garage door, which gives homeowners more flexibility to use their garage in new ways, underscore Clopay's commitment to leading the market through design, performance, and long-term value."

About Clopay Corporation

Founded in 1964, Clopay Corporation ("Clopay") is the largest manufacturer and marketer of garage doors and rolling steel doors in North America. The company sells residential and commercial overhead sectional doors through leading home center retail chains and a network of over 3,000 independent professional dealers under the brands Clopay®, Ideal Door®, and Holmes Garage Door Company®. Rolling steel doors and grilles for commercial, industrial, institutional, and retail use are sold under the Cornell® and Cookson® brands.

Clopay is headquartered in Mason, Ohio, and operates four manufacturing facilities and 57 distribution centers.

About Griffon Corporation

Griffon Corporation is a diversified management and holding company that conducts business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities as well as divestitures. In order to further diversify, Griffon also seeks out, evaluates and, when appropriate, will acquire additional businesses that offer potentially attractive returns on capital. Griffon conducts its operations through two reportable segments:

Home and Building Products ("HBP") conducts its operations through Clopay.





Consumer and Professional Products ("CPP") is a global provider of branded consumer and professional tools; residential, industrial and commercial fans; home storage and organization products; and products that enhance indoor and outdoor lifestyles. CPP sells products globally through a portfolio of leading brands including AMES, since 1774, Hunter, since 1886, True Temper, and ClosetMaid.

For more information on Griffon and its subsidiaries, visit www.griffon.com.

