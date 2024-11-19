Clorox Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.22 Per Share

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.22 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable February 14, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 29, 2025.

Clorox has a long history of providing value to its shareholders through regular dividend payments and annual dividend increases.

About The Clorox Company

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) champions people to be well and thrive every single day. Its trusted brands include Brita®, Burt's Bees®, Clorox®, Fresh Step®, Glad®, Hidden Valley®, Kingsford®, Liquid-Plumr® and Pine-Sol® as well as international brands such as Clorinda®, Chux® and Poett®. Headquartered in Oakland, California, since 1913, Clorox was one of the first in the U.S. to integrate ESG into its business reporting. In 2024 the company was ranked No. 1 on Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies list for the second consecutive year. Visit thecloroxcompany.com to learn more.

